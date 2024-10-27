Long Island woman accused of intentionally hitting victim with vehicle: police

SUFFOLK COUNTY (PIX11) – A Long Island woman allegedly hit a victim with her car Saturday morning – on purpose, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. Two women got into a fight in the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant located at 1733 Montauk Highway in North Bellport, police said.

During the dispute, 51-year-old Philomena Mistretta got into her 2004 Toyota Sieena and intentionally struck the victim with her vehicle. Police say the victim, 63, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital with serious injuries.

The list of injuries the victim suffered was not immediatley clear.

Mistretta was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, where she will be held overnight. Her arraignment is on Sunday, police said.

