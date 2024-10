Authorities ask for assistance in finding missing California teen

( KRON ) – An Ebony Alert has been issued for a teenager who has been missing for four days, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The missing teen’s name is Lyric Oden. She is 14 years old.

Lyric is described as five foot one inch tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lyric was last seen at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was last seen near Montgomery Avenue and Grove Way in Hayward.

Anyone with information regarding Lyric’s whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities or call 911.

