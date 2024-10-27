Open in App
    Man beat up, shot by three men at Fresno gas station

    By Isaiah Varela,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LD43_0wNqbJRy00

    FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man is in critical condition after being assaulted and shot by three men in south Fresno early Saturday morning, the Fresno Police Department announced.

    Police say just after 1 a.m. they responded to a Shell Gas Station on Maple and Jensen avenues for a report of a gunshot victim.

    Upon arrival, responding officers found a man in his 20s next to his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

    Investigators report the victim was at the gas station when he was confronted by three men who were standing next to two SUVs. A physical interaction then followed between the three suspects and the victim.

    Detectives say during the fight, multiple gunshots were fired, several of which struck the victim and the outside of the gas station building. The suspects then fled the scene in the two SUVs.

    The Fresno Police Department Felony Assault Unit responded and assumed the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

    Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

