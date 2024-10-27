Open in App
    Widely shared video shows political Halloween display destroyed by passerby in Denver neighborhood

    By Kasia Kerridge,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLG7g_0wNqbIZF00

    DENVER (KDVR) — A man was seen on camera destroying a political Halloween display in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Denver in early October.

    “It was a little unnerving to kind of put it out on the internet but also people need to be held accountable for their actions,” said homeowner Leah Payne.

    Payne posted the video to social media which now has hundreds of thousands of views. Her surveillance video shows a man knock over two skeletons holding political signs, walk away and then throw another skeleton at her 12-foot-tall skeleton.

    “I was just sitting on my couch watching TV and I heard something loud right by our front window. I was like, that doesn’t sound good,” said Payne. “I hate to say I’m not surprised, but I’m not. I can only assume that based off what he did to our yard he does not agree with the things that are in my yard.”

    In the video from Oct. 6, which is when the Broncos played the Raiders, you can see several people in Broncos gear walk by, as the home is just a half mile away from Empower Field.

    “It’s an amazing neighborhood. Jefferson Park is really great,” said Payne. “Gamedays are difficult just because you don’t know who you’re going to get.”

    Payne said she followed the group down the street to confront the man and file a police report.

    “I was like, what are you doing? What’s wrong with you? I was like, come clean up my yard,” said Payne. “You don’t destruct someone’s property like that.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Shelby Brewer
    2h ago
    People are so ridiculous! Who cares what they put out on THEIR OWN PROPERTY! Leave it the hell alone!...
    SherBear
    19h ago
    What an evil act!!! He needs a slap 👋🏼🙄
