Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Tamoxifen shows promise for women at high risk of breast cancer

    By Katharin CzinkDina Bair,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTk01_0wNqbGnn00

    Dense breasts are not the only factor increasing the risk for a breast cancer diagnosis. Family history matters, especially in a first degree relative who was diagnosed at a young age. Younger onset menstruation and older age at first pregnancy also boost the threat for breast cancer.

    So what can at-risk women do?

    At the Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, doctors, following years of research, have an idea. A medication once used only to treat breast cancer, is showing great promise for preventing it in high risk women.

    Dr. Seema Khan is a professor of surgery at Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.

    “It became clear that it was a very well tolerated drug for cancer treatment and there was potential for using it for prevention in women who are at increased risk but don’t yet have breast cancer,” Khan said. “There were trials done and those trials showed that tamoxifen does in fact reduce the chances of developing breast cancer by almost a half for women who are at increased risk. And there was a lot of excitement about this discovery because the idea was shown we could reduce the burden of breast cancer development among women who are at increased risk.”

    Menendez brothers’ possible resentencing thanks to Netflix: Analyst

    But many women didn’t want to take tamoxifen in the doses required for cancer treatment.

    So Lurie investigators, building on a Swedish study, have launched a clinical trial using tamoxifen in small doses.

    “They found even low dose tamoxifen reduces breast density as well as higher doses,” Khan said. “So we had two areas of research coming together: low doses may work for prevention and also cut breast density. So we are in fact starting a trial at Northwestern that’s going to be open at 10 sites throughout the country. It’s funded by the national cancer institute. … The idea is we want to use a measurement of breast density reduction with tamoxifen as an indicator tamoxifen is doing what it needs to do to prevent breast cancer. Women who participate in our trial who are at increased risk for breast cancer, pre-menopausal women will be offered 5 mg of tamoxifen to start with and then we will check their breast density.”

    Tamoxifen works by disrupting estrogen.

    Lifestyle modifications, while not as effective, do help.

    • Avoid post-menopausal hormone use.
    • Limit alcohol use to 2-3 drinks or less per week.
    • Engage in physical activity to retain bone density.
    • Most importantly maintain a healthy body weight, especially after menopause. Shedding just 10 extra pounds reduces circulating estrogen and subsequently breast cancer risk.
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Related Search

    Breast cancer preventionCancer treatmentCancer ResearchBreast cancerClinical trialsSeema Khan

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Disabled man, caretaker accused of dealing drugs in Pennsylvania
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    When do clocks ‘fall back’ as daylight saving time ends?
    NewsNation16 hours ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    NewsNation2 days ago
    When will the next COVID, flu surge start? Experts weigh in
    NewsNation19 hours ago
    Harris announces Puerto Rico policy targeting mainland voters
    NewsNation16 hours ago
    How closing a credit card affects your credit score
    NewsNation22 hours ago
    Helene evacuees told they can go home in 2025
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    DHS investigating 600 migrants for Tren de Aragua connection
    NewsNation22 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Doug Emhoff’s ex-girlfriend claims he slapped her in 2012: Report | Morning in America
    NewsNation3 days ago
    China disinformation attacks ‘nothing new’: Sen. Blackburn | Morning in America
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    More than 15K evictions in Las Vegas impacting families
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Cancer patients have lasting financial problems: Study
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy