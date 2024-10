Unnamed pro athlete stopped assault at 2022 Diddy party: Lawsuit

( NewsNation ) — A professional athlete stopped a drunken Sean “Diddy” Combs from sexually assaulting a “luxury car businessman” at a party in 2022, a lawsuit obtained by the New York Post alleges.

The alleged victim said Diddy invited him into a private office during a launch party for the music mogul’s Ciroc vodka brand. He claims Combs took off his pants and exposed himself when they were alone.

“Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff’s genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner,” the suit alleges.

“Plaintiff, shocked and disoriented, frozen momentarily and did not know how to respond to the weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs,” it continues.

The assault was stopped by “Professional Athlete A,” who came into the office and intervened, the documents allege. The sports star was not named.

Only identified as “John Doe,” the plaintiff runs a Los Angeles-based business renting luxury cars and jewelry. He’d worked with Diddy for years before the alleged assault, the lawsuit claims.

Diddy has been at the center of a storm of controversy and legal troubles where multiple individuals have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against him, leading to a series of lawsuits.

These accusations have triggered a federal investigation , with reports suggesting that authorities are looking into sex trafficking charges. A May 5 trial date was set on Oct. 10.

