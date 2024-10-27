Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Tropical disturbance pops up in the Caribbean: NHC

    By Rachel Tucker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syBFd_0wNoLvti00

    This story has been archived and will no longer be updated. Click here for the latest on this tropical disturbance.

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching part of the southwestern Caribbean, where an area of low pressure could form.

    Forecasters said it is “likely to develop” around the middle of next week.

    “Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of next week while it meanders or drifts northeastward over the southwestern Caribbean Sea,” forecasters said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kw2V5_0wNoLvti00

    Its chance of developing within the next 48 hours is near zero percent. It has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Related Search

    Hurricane forecastingNational Hurricane CenterTropical disturbancesCaribbean weatherTampaWeather predictions

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tropical disturbance ‘likely to develop’ this week, NHC says
    NewsNation21 hours ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Florida Shih Tzu Needs Stable, Loving Home After Owner Had Too Many Dogs To Properly Care For Her
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Floridians Will Soon Be Able To Apply For Lost Food Assistance (One Month Of Benefits) After Storms
    L. Cane3 days ago
    When do clocks ‘fall back’ as daylight saving time ends?
    NewsNation16 hours ago
    Video shows startling moment man harasses wild alligator: 'Man films himself committing a crime'
    thecooldown.com1 day ago
    Dozens reportedly sick after eating pizza with THC in it
    KENS 51 day ago
    Harris announces Puerto Rico policy targeting mainland voters
    NewsNation16 hours ago
    Shohei Ohtani suffers horror injury in nightmare blow for Dodgers during World Series Game 2
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Rapper ‘Lil Durk’ arrested in connection to murder-for-hire plot
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    2nd suspect arrested after man gunned down in New Tampa
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Shootout in Mexico’s Sinaloa state kills 19, local cartel leader arrested
    NewsNation15 hours ago
    Boy, 13, dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge: Mom
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Mom claims she believed her 10-year-old child could provide care for her two younger siblings while she was not home for several days after she flew to a different state to support a friend undergoing Iiposuction surgery; convicted
    Shreveport Magazine2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Indiana girl, 6, left behind during school trip to pumpkin patch - while classmates travel 26 miles back to class
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Man beat up, shot by three men at Fresno gas station
    NewsNation1 day ago
    The four 'dreaded' letters on airline boarding passes that travelers say they never want to see
    Fox News1 day ago
    Semi-automatic gun found in vehicle of a man with hate crime warrant
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Florida deputies arrest dozens of illegal immigrants allegedly caught looting from Hurricane Milton victims
    Fox News1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy