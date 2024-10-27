Tropical disturbance pops up in the Caribbean: NHC

This story has been archived and will no longer be updated. Click here for the latest on this tropical disturbance.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching part of the southwestern Caribbean, where an area of low pressure could form.

Forecasters said it is “likely to develop” around the middle of next week.

“Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of next week while it meanders or drifts northeastward over the southwestern Caribbean Sea,” forecasters said.

Its chance of developing within the next 48 hours is near zero percent. It has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

