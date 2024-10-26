Dodgers help Yankees fan with terminal cancer enjoy World Series game

( KTLA ) — A Yankees fan from Idaho with terminal cancer has checked an item off his bucket list thanks to help from the public and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gabe Arevalo and his wife Sheala Owsley decided to spend their remaining savings on attending a Yankees playoff game, described in a GoFundMe set up for the family as “a cherished dream for Gabe and a way for [the family] to create lasting memories.”

The couple and their young son Asher were able to attend Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday night after the initial $5,000 goal was more than doubled; as of Saturday morning, 192 people had donated a total of $13,464.

Not only that, but in an update posted to the fundraiser, it was announced that Gabe, Shiela and Asher will also be spending two days at Disneyland.

What’s more, a GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed that the Dodgers surprised them with a special package and food vouchers.

And despite the nail biting Yankees loss , it was almost certainly a magical night for the family.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.