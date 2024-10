Northeast Portland bank robbery suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a possible suspect in a Northeast Portland bank robbery which occurred early Saturday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a bank in the 3500 block of Northeast 15th Avenue.

No injuries were reported, authorities said. However, the incident is still under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

