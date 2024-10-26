2-year-old hospitalized after shooting self with gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a 2-year-old allegedly shot themselves with a gun Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a home on Prospect Avenue near Crescent Street around 10 a.m. The injured child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the father of the child told investigators that the gun involved was safely stored, but investigators are still working to confirm that.

The shooting comes months after a new safe storage law took effect requiring gun owners to keep firearms in a locked storage box or container when it is “reasonably known that a minor is or is likely to be present on the premises.”

Earlier this month , Karl Robart was sentenced to 38 months and 15 days in prison for violating the safe storage law after his 6-year-old grandson was shot and killed by a 5-year-old with one of his guns.

No arrests have been made in Saturday’s shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

