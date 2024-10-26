Disabled man, caretaker accused of dealing drugs in Pennsylvania

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Agents executed a search warrant at the home of a Mapleton Depot man and his caretaker, allegedly finding a slew of drugs and guns.

Paul A. Joseph, 47, and his caretaker, 34-year-old Levy Paul Norris, are facing felony corrupt organization charges as well as multiple possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property charges.

On Oct. 24, law enforcement, including the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force, state police, agents from the Attorney General’s office and Huntingdon County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Main Street in Mapleton Depot just before 7:45 a.m.

Agents said that once inside, they found Norris in bed who was detained without incident, according to the criminal complaint. Joseph was then found in his bed where it was noted that he was handicapped and non-ambulatory and was permitted to stay in bed. It was noted in the complaint that Joseph had an active warrant out of Mifflin County where he was ultimately taken when an ambulance arrived to transport him.

While speaking with Norris, agents said he claimed the safe in Joseph’s room belonged to Joseph and told them where they could find the key.

According to the complaint, agents found several drugs inside the safe including:

Four pounds of marijuana in sealed one-pound packages

Half a pound of cocaine

Approximately one and a half pounds of methamphetamine

Two Xanax pills

$835 is U.S. currency

Officers said they also found two digital scales with residue on them next to Joseph’s bed. According to Norris, Joseph had just made a pick-up “three or four days” before the search.

Norris also told police that he lived at the residence and was a caretaker for Joseph. Inside of his room, agents said they found the following:

79 1/3 Xanax bars (it was noted that they’ll be tested to determine if it’s pressed fentanyl)

A small amount of cocaine

A small amount of methamphetamine

A small amount of Xanax individually packaged

One digital scale

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Norris told agents that Joseph would be taken by someone for pick-ups from his supplier, however, he didn’t know who that was or where Joseph went to meet them.

While searching, agents located three guns in a kitchen cabinet, one of which had the serial number obliterated, the complaint reads.

In addition, a Suzuki DZ350 was said to have been found on the covered front porch under a tarp. A call to state police confirmed that it was reported stolen from the area. It was turned over to state police to continue investigating the stolen motorcycle.

Both Norris and Joseph were placed in prison with bail set at $150,000 each. Norris is currently in Huntingdon County Prison. Joseph remains in Mifflin County Prison.

A mugshot for Joseph was not available at the time this story was published.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.