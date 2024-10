Sen. Casey announces $245M for abandoned Pennsylvania mine clean up

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that $245,082,772 has been secured to be used for abandoned mine lands across Pennsylvania.

The funding, which comes from the third round from the U.S. Department of the Interior, will help create good-paying jobs in rural and energy communities around Pa. There are also plans to reclaim abandoned mine lands and mitigate the health hazards from mining sites.

“I have long fought to help Pennsylvania’s coal communities overcome the legacy of abandoned mine pollution, which has ravaged landscapes, damaged property, and threatened the health of far too many Pennsylvanians,” Senator Casey said. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, we can continue cleaning up this land, create good-paying jobs and boost our Commonwealth’s economy. These communities built and powered our Nation for decades and I will keep working to ensure that they are not left behind.”

In June 2024, Senator Casey announced more than $28.6 million from the Department of the Interior’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program. In March 2024, Casey delivered $90 million from the infrastructure law to build solar facilities on former mine lands in Clearfield County.

