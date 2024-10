You can help Penn State win $1M by donating blood. Here’s why

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Students, Fans and Alumni and being encouraged to donate blood and help the school win $1,000,000.

The “ We Give Blood Drive ” is the largest blood donation competition and it pits the Big Ten schools against each other for the chance to win a large cash prize. Whichever school wins get to use the money to advance students and the community health.

Do you want Penn State to win? Well then donate blood. Students will be able to donate at mobile blood drives on campus, and alumni, fans and students alike can donate at blood donation centers across the country.

Every donation scores one point for the school on the leaderboard. You can find a donation center near you here .

Blood donation requirements:

Be 17 years of age or older, or 16 with parental consent.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health, feeling well, and not taking antibiotics. For example, your blood pressure and temperature must meet medical standards.

Have last donated blood more than 8 weeks ago.

Some donation centers have additional medical, travel, and lifestyle considerations. You can find a list of those here .

Once you donate you can submit your donation proof and basic information to count as a point towards Penn State’s count.

Individual donors will be offered a free one-month subscription to B1G+ and entered to win a trip to the 2024 Discover® Big Ten Football Championship Game on December 7 if you (1) donated blood, or (2) presented to donate blood at a blood collection or blood drive location and were formally assessed by the blood center but your donation was unsuccessful.

According to the American Red Cross , every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets and roughly 29,000 units are needed every day.

As of Oct. 25 at 4 p.m., Nebraska is the lead with nearly 1,800 donations, and Penn State trails behind with 315 donations.

