NewsNation
Florida sues Garland for blocking Trump assassination attempt investigation
By Zach SchonfeldThe Hill,1 days ago
Related SearchState vs federal powerWest Palm BeachTrump assassination attemptMerrick GarlandElection influenceJustice Department
Comments / 336
Add a Comment
Bobo Briben
5m ago
R ec
36m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsNation20 hours ago
WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Jacksonville Today29 days ago
The Current GA16 hours ago
NewsNation1 day ago
Conservative billionaires are dumping millions into groups that are pushing election fraud conspiracies
The Independent1 day ago
Mississippi News Group25 days ago
The Hill2 days ago
NewsNation2 days ago
NewsNation22 hours ago
Florida Bulldog1 day ago
Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
Mediaite23 hours ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
NewsNation9 hours ago
NewsNation12 hours ago
'Denied': Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejects GOP efforts to revive controversial election rules passed by Trump allies
Law & Crime2 days ago
Obama DHS Secretary Shocks Fox & Friends By Insisting It’s ‘Obvious’ Kamala Harris Would Be ‘Tougher On the Border’ Than Trump
Mediaite1 day ago
NewsNation2 days ago
NewsNation1 day ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Akeena8 days ago
NewsNation1 day ago
NewsNation7 hours ago
Latin Times1 day ago
NewsNation2 days ago
NewsNation1 day ago
The HD Post16 hours ago
The Center Square22 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.