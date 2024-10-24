Florida sues Garland for blocking Trump assassination attempt investigation

Florida sued Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, saying the Justice Department is improperly blocking the state from investigating the second assassination attempt of former President Trump.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued an executive order directing Florida agencies to ensure that appropriate state charges are brought against Ryan Routh, whom federal authorities have indicted on five counts after he allegedly showed up to Trump’s golf course intending to shoot him.

The complaint filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s (R) office says that FBI and Justice Department officials “almost immediately” began attempting to halt the state’s investigation.

“In conversations with federal officials and in subsequent correspondence, these officials have stated that Florida may not conduct its own investigation, may not interview witnesses, and may only cooperate with the federal government’s investigation,” the lawsuit reads.

Court documents indicate the officials have cited a statute enabling federal authorities to “suspend the exercise of jurisdiction by a State” when a case involves the attempted assassination of a major party candidate.

“It appears that no court has interpreted this provision. But applying traditional principles of statutory interpretation, the statute is far narrower than DOJ asserts,” the lawsuit reads.

It alleges the statute still enables Florida to investigate the matter and that the block also violates the 10th Amendment, which reserves certain powers for states.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

DeSantis stepped into the spotlight by announcing the concurrent state investigation, which comes as the Republican governor stands to play a key role in the general election in Florida and looks to keep a high profile.

Florida may ultimately bring state charges against Routh that include attempted murder, fleeing and eluding and illegally possessing a firearm, according to the new lawsuit.

“Additionally, the State may pursue charges against Mr. Routh stemming from injuries caused by his flight from law enforcement after the assassination attempt,” it states.

Routh was arrested soon after a Secret Service agent spotted him lurking on the perimeter of Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course with a firearm while the former president was playing a round of golf.

The suspect fled before being able to get off a shot, and he was ultimately stopped on a highway by law enforcement and taken into custody.

It marked the second attempt on Trump’s life in recent months, following a gunman who shot the former president’s ear while he was speaking at a July rally in Butler, Pa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.