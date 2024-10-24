Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Florida sues Garland for blocking Trump assassination attempt investigation

    By Zach SchonfeldThe Hill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlXAD_0wKIqI1700

    Florida sued Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, saying the Justice Department is improperly blocking the state from investigating the second assassination attempt of former President Trump.

    Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued an executive order directing Florida agencies to ensure that appropriate state charges are brought against Ryan Routh, whom federal authorities have indicted on five counts after he allegedly showed up to Trump’s golf course intending to shoot him.

    The complaint filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s (R) office says that FBI and Justice Department officials “almost immediately” began attempting to halt the state’s investigation.

    “In conversations with federal officials and in subsequent correspondence, these officials have stated that Florida may not conduct its own investigation, may not interview witnesses, and may only cooperate with the federal government’s investigation,” the lawsuit reads.

    Court documents indicate the officials have cited a statute enabling federal authorities to “suspend the exercise of jurisdiction by a State” when a case involves the attempted assassination of a major party candidate.

    “It appears that no court has interpreted this provision. But applying traditional principles of statutory interpretation, the statute is far narrower than DOJ asserts,” the lawsuit reads.

    It alleges the statute still enables Florida to investigate the matter and that the block also violates the 10th Amendment, which reserves certain powers for states.

    The Justice Department declined to comment.

    DeSantis stepped into the spotlight by announcing the concurrent state investigation, which comes as the Republican governor stands to play a key role in the general election in Florida and looks to keep a high profile.

    Florida may ultimately bring state charges against Routh that include attempted murder, fleeing and eluding and illegally possessing a firearm, according to the new lawsuit.

    “Additionally, the State may pursue charges against Mr. Routh stemming from injuries caused by his flight from law enforcement after the assassination attempt,” it states.

    Routh was arrested soon after a Secret Service agent spotted him lurking on the perimeter of Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course with a firearm while the former president was playing a round of golf.

    The suspect fled before being able to get off a shot, and he was ultimately stopped on a highway by law enforcement and taken into custody.

    It marked the second attempt on Trump’s life in recent months, following a gunman who shot the former president’s ear while he was speaking at a July rally in Butler, Pa.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Related Search

    State vs federal powerWest Palm BeachTrump assassination attemptMerrick GarlandElection influenceJustice Department

    Comments / 336

    Add a Comment
    Bobo Briben
    5m ago
    ...then you hear enemies from within and go hmmm
    R ec
    36m ago
    Hope that asshole gets fired!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Why is Florida suing DOJ over apparent Trump assassination plot?
    NewsNation20 hours ago
    Cory Mills pushes Garland to investigate Harris over alleged Hatch Act violation
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Conservative billionaires are dumping millions into groups that are pushing election fraud conspiracies
    The Independent1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Tucker Carlson on Trump’s election: ‘There has to be a point at which Dad comes home’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Turd-shaped monument ‘honoring’ Jan. 6 installed on National Mall
    NewsNation22 hours ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
    Mediaite23 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Suitcase murder trial: Sarah Boone is ’50 shades of cray,’ podcaster says
    NewsNation9 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Transgender issues suddenly a big issue for Trump: Journalist
    NewsNation12 hours ago
    'Denied': Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejects GOP efforts to revive controversial election rules passed by Trump allies
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Obama DHS Secretary Shocks Fox & Friends By Insisting It’s ‘Obvious’ Kamala Harris Would Be ‘Tougher On the Border’ Than Trump
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Tennessee man had enough after SUV broken into 5 times in 3 years
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Mexico hands over 84-year-old murder suspect to US
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    US government issues worldwide alert on Israel-related demonstrations
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Election special report: Where do Trump, Harris stand 11 days out?
    NewsNation7 hours ago
    Trump Says U.S. is Like a a 'Garbage Can For The World' Due to Levels of Unlawful Immigration
    Latin Times1 day ago
    The Elephant Sanctuary receives new resident from California zoo
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Taylor Farms issues yellow onion recall
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Ruling: Virginia must return noncitizens to voter rolls; Youngkin vows appeal
    The Center Square22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy