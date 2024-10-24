Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Students, families report overcrowded school buses in Utah

    By Jordan TracyTrevor Myers,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PmdD_0wKIpcVk00

    AMERICAN FORK, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Families of students in the Alpine School District — which is the largest school district in the state of Utah — have brought up concerns about overcrowded school buses in recent weeks.

    Some videos taken by students have shown kids sitting on the floor of the bus while on their way home. Other students have told their parents that they had to sit on other students’ laps.

    Kayla Craver’s younger brother is a high schooler in the Alpine School District and has shown her videos he took of the overcrowding. Craver said the situation is “shocking and it’s scary,” and said she has reached out to the district about the situation.

    American family farms going broke

    “He told me that that’s not happening, that their cameras work very well on the bus, and that it is not an issue that they’ve experienced,” Craver told NewsNation affiliate KTVX.

    The school district issued a statement, saying it transports 20,000 students each day. The district said it aims to run its buses “at capacity” and transport as many students as possible “to make the most of our resources.”

    One student told KTVX that if students try to get a ride on an overcrowded bus, they are given a piece of paper that tells them to call the transportation office and organize another way home.

    Craver’s brother said nothing happened when he called to arrange another way home — and, without a ride, he had to walk about two and a half miles back home.

    Close

    Thank you for signing up!

    Subscribe to more newsletters here .

    Your Morning Newsletter

    A parent of an elementary school student said she has heard of similar issues for the younger kids from her child.

    “My daughter did get in the car with me and say, ‘You know, we had to sit on each other’s laps,’ and I’m like, ‘No way,'” Fou Tuell said. “I was so infuriated. So, I called the bus barn, and they said, ‘Well, the bus driver’s been counting the kids. There’s plenty of space.'”

    The Alpine School District addressed the situation in a statement, part of which is included below:

    When a bus becomes overcrowded, we have procedures in place to open new routes and give families more options to use our buses. In Cedar Valley we have opened an additional route and have contacted families that might be affected by the change.

    Parents can be assured that their students are safe on our buses. We encourage anyone with a concern about student safety to get in touch with our transportation team.

    Alpine School District

    MJ Jewkes contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Related Search

    School district policiesElementary SchoolSchool busStudent safetyTransportation issuesAlpine school district

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    NewsNation1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Taylor Farms issues yellow onion recall
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Suitcase murder trial: Sarah Boone is ’50 shades of cray,’ podcaster says
    NewsNation9 hours ago
    Turd-shaped monument ‘honoring’ Jan. 6 installed on National Mall
    NewsNation22 hours ago
    I-15 lanes reopen after morning closure due to Las Vegas freeway shooting
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Mom, kids helped from flooded home face struggles following Milton
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Tennessee man had enough after SUV broken into 5 times in 3 years
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Indiana city wants federal help as more migrants arrive
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Tennessee Christmas parade requires signing statement of faith
    NewsNation2 days ago
    JD Vance town hall: Here’s the transcript
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Here’s which counties will decide the 2024 election
    NewsNation2 days ago
    China disinformation attacks ‘nothing new’: Sen. Blackburn | Morning in America
    NewsNation23 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Florida K-9 stabbed while going after fleeing suspect
    NewsNation17 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Elderly Florida couple ran 6-figure retail theft scheme on eBay
    NewsNation1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy