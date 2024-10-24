Students, families report overcrowded school buses in Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Families of students in the Alpine School District — which is the largest school district in the state of Utah — have brought up concerns about overcrowded school buses in recent weeks.

Some videos taken by students have shown kids sitting on the floor of the bus while on their way home. Other students have told their parents that they had to sit on other students’ laps.

Kayla Craver’s younger brother is a high schooler in the Alpine School District and has shown her videos he took of the overcrowding. Craver said the situation is “shocking and it’s scary,” and said she has reached out to the district about the situation.

“He told me that that’s not happening, that their cameras work very well on the bus, and that it is not an issue that they’ve experienced,” Craver told NewsNation affiliate KTVX.

The school district issued a statement, saying it transports 20,000 students each day. The district said it aims to run its buses “at capacity” and transport as many students as possible “to make the most of our resources.”

One student told KTVX that if students try to get a ride on an overcrowded bus, they are given a piece of paper that tells them to call the transportation office and organize another way home.

Craver’s brother said nothing happened when he called to arrange another way home — and, without a ride, he had to walk about two and a half miles back home.

A parent of an elementary school student said she has heard of similar issues for the younger kids from her child.

“My daughter did get in the car with me and say, ‘You know, we had to sit on each other’s laps,’ and I’m like, ‘No way,'” Fou Tuell said. “I was so infuriated. So, I called the bus barn, and they said, ‘Well, the bus driver’s been counting the kids. There’s plenty of space.'”

The Alpine School District addressed the situation in a statement, part of which is included below:

When a bus becomes overcrowded, we have procedures in place to open new routes and give families more options to use our buses. In Cedar Valley we have opened an additional route and have contacted families that might be affected by the change. Parents can be assured that their students are safe on our buses. We encourage anyone with a concern about student safety to get in touch with our transportation team. Alpine School District

MJ Jewkes contributed to this report.

