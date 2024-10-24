Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Police charge 16-year-old with murder in death of girl in Austin

    By Julianna Russ,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24X1t9_0wKIpakI00

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an update Wednesday, the Austin Police Department said it arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the Monday death of a 16-year-old girl. The boy has been charged with murder.

    APD said officers initially responded around 6 p.m. to calls about a shooting at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments located at 1501 East Howard Lane.

    At the scene, officers found a victim, later identified as Za’Riyah Sheffield, with apparent gunshot wounds. She died at the scene, according to APD.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgVOq_0wKIpakI00
      Austin Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex on East Howard Lane on Monday. (Andy Way/KXAN News)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmKWH_0wKIpakI00
      Austin Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex on East Howard Lane on Monday. (Andy Way/KXAN News)

    An investigation by Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists determined the boy accused the victim of “simply looking at him.” Police said a verbal disturbance escalated into the suspect shooting and killing Sheffield and then running away.

    According to police, the suspect later returned to the area and was arrested by officers.

    Close

    Thank you for signing up!

    Subscribe to more newsletters here .

    Your Morning Newsletter

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Related Search

    Austin police departmentHomicide investigationTeen crimeAustin crime rateJuvenile justiceViolent crime

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Suitcase murder trial: Sarah Boone is ’50 shades of cray,’ podcaster says
    NewsNation9 hours ago
    I-15 lanes reopen after morning closure due to Las Vegas freeway shooting
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Mom, kids helped from flooded home face struggles following Milton
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Tennessee man had enough after SUV broken into 5 times in 3 years
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Indiana city wants federal help as more migrants arrive
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Tennessee Christmas parade requires signing statement of faith
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Here’s which counties will decide the 2024 election
    NewsNation2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Florida K-9 stabbed while going after fleeing suspect
    NewsNation17 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Elderly Florida couple ran 6-figure retail theft scheme on eBay
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Video: Elderly Missouri father lived in home with 175 cats
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy