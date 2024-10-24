Police charge 16-year-old with murder in death of girl in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an update Wednesday, the Austin Police Department said it arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the Monday death of a 16-year-old girl. The boy has been charged with murder.

APD said officers initially responded around 6 p.m. to calls about a shooting at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments located at 1501 East Howard Lane.

At the scene, officers found a victim, later identified as Za’Riyah Sheffield, with apparent gunshot wounds. She died at the scene, according to APD.

Austin Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex on East Howard Lane on Monday. (Andy Way/KXAN News)



An investigation by Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists determined the boy accused the victim of “simply looking at him.” Police said a verbal disturbance escalated into the suspect shooting and killing Sheffield and then running away.

According to police, the suspect later returned to the area and was arrested by officers.

