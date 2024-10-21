Open in App
    Thousands of migrants heading for southern border

    By Patrick DjordjevicAli Bradley,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrnXD_0wG53pwY00

    ( NewsNation ) — A large caravan of migrants is heading from southern Mexico toward the United States’ southern border.

    These thousands of people are part of a group called “God Guides Us,” with members from multiple nationalities, including Venezuelan, Colombian, Haitian, Afghani and Nepalese migrants who desire to enter the United States.

    The hope for many is to cross the border before former President Donald Trump could be elected back to the White House, where he has promised mass deportation of those who have entered the country illegally.

    Trump overtakes Harris for first time in Decision Desk HQ/The Hill election forecast

    Caravans such as “God Guides Us” rarely make it to the southern border as a group. Some splinter off in and around Mexico City. In some cases, they can end up with the cartel and then come into the United States in smaller groups.

    GOP Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security, provided an exclusive statement to NewsNation on this latest wave of migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

    “Would-be border crossers know that their best chance to be released into American communities is under the open border policies of Joe Biden and his border czar Vice President (Kamala) Harris ,” Green said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    ternaty ayers
    38m ago
    sorry but we the people do not want you here. go back.
    Diane Dickinson
    1h ago
    go back to where you came from fight for your. country
