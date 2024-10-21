Here’s what to do if you lose an absentee ballot before Election Day

(NEXSTAR) — Absentee voting allows registered voters to cast their ballots by mail, offering a convenient alternative for people who can’t make it to polling places on Election Day. But what happens if you lose your absentee ballot before November 5?

While misplacing a ballot can be stressful, there are still ways to make sure your vote is counted. Depending on your state’s rules, you have a few options.

Here’s a look at what some of those are:

Contact your local election office immediately

First, you can contact your local election office after realizing your ballot is missing, according to the non-partisan U.S. Vote Foundation .

Election officials are equipped to guide you through the process of requesting a replacement. While all states have provisions for lost absentee ballots, the deadlines to request and return these ballots can differ dramatically between states.

Request a replacement ballot

In most states, if you lose or damage your absentee ballot, you can request a replacement.

For example, in Pennsylvania , you can submit an application for an absentee ballot through your county election office, as long as it’s before 5 p.m. on October 29. The replacement ballot will need to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted.

Similarly, voters in states like California , Hawaii , and Kansas , can request a replacement up until seven days before Election Day. On the other hand, New York and Iowa have earlier deadlines, requiring you to request a replacement at least 15 days before the election.

You can also track the status of your ballot online to confirm it has been mailed to you and received by election officials.

To request a replacement, you’ll generally need to provide personal information such as your name, address, and possibly an ID number to verify your identity.

Vote early in-person — or wait until Election Day

Another option is to take advantage of early in-person voting if you can’t get a replacement in time. Early voting has already begun in 22 states, including key battlegrounds like Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina, as reported by USA Today .

And next week, early voting will open across even more states.

If you’re still without your absentee ballot by Election Day, voting in person is most likely your final option. In most states, you can still vote provisionally if there’s concern your absentee ballot was lost or never received by election officials.

For example, in Ohio , if your absentee ballot hasn’t been received and logged, you can go to your polling place and request a provisional ballot. After Election Day, election officials will check to ensure your absentee ballot wasn’t counted before accepting your provisional ballot.

In Georgia, if you lose your absentee ballot, you can also fill out and sign an affidavit confirming you didn’t vote by mail. This will allow you to cast a regular in-person ballot.

It’s important to arrive at your polling place early on Election Day, as provisional ballots may take additional time to process. As a reminder, always check with your state or local election office for the most accurate information on absentee voting rules, deadlines, and available options.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.