Almost half of all early voters are Democrats: Poll | NewsNation Live

46.5% of all early voters are registered Democrats, according to a poll from the University of Florida. Andrea Hailey, the CEO of Vote.org, says she believes people are eager to have their voices heard at the poll because over 13 million people have already early voted nationwide. Hailey also encourages all Americans to use their digital platforms to encourage people to vote.

