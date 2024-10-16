Rufus Wainwright blasts Trump playing ‘Hallelujah’ at town hall

( The Hill ) — Rufus Wainwright says he’s “mortified” that his version of “Hallelujah” was played at former President Donald Trump’s town hall this week, calling it “the height of blasphemy.”

The 51-year-old “Gay Messiah” singer said in a social media message posted Tuesday that he was “horrified” to learn his 2001 cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” was part of the playlist at the Trump campaign event a night earlier.

Trump cut questions short at the town hall following two lengthy interruptions due to medical episodes in the crowd, instead opting to play some of his favorite music for his supporters. Wainwright’s “Hallelujah,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the film “Shrek,” was one of several songs Trump could be seen swaying to onstage.

The song, Wainwright said in a statement, “has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth.”

“I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance,” the singer said of the 1984 tune.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified,” Wainwright said.

“But the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath,” Wainwright said, before expressing his support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ White House bid.

“Needless to say: I am all in for Kamala!” he said.

Wainwright’s statement said that the publishing company for Cohen’s estate “has sent the Trump campaign a cease and desist letter.”

Several musical artists have condemned the Trump campaign’s use of their songs at rallies in recent months, including Foo Fighters, ABBA and Celine Dion, among others.

