NewsNation
Rufus Wainwright blasts Trump playing ‘Hallelujah’ at town hall
By The HillJudy Kurtz,2 days ago
Comments / 43
Add a Comment
Anna in NJ 💙
10h ago
Proud Weird MAGAt
10h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Blasphemous!’ Musician Rufus Wainwright Loses It Over Trump Using Hallelujah Cover: ‘Broken Man Up There Who Needs Help’
Mediaite1 day ago
Raw Story1 day ago
hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago
HuffPost10 hours ago
Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
M Henderson13 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
NewsNation1 day ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline2 days ago
NewsNation2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
NewsNation2 days ago
NewsNation2 days ago
NewsNation9 hours ago
NewsNation2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
NewsNation2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
Jacksonville Today14 days ago
Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
NewsNation5 hours ago
Camilo Díaz12 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile17 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
NewsNation15 hours ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
NewsNation1 day ago
Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.