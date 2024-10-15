Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Just under half of Americans won’t get a flu shot: Here’s why

    By Allison GensEmily Lewis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPVV5_0w7Kzjw300

    DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — As flu season nears, a survey from the Ohio State University found just under half of Americans do not plan on getting the flu shot.

    “It is a potentially very serious illness. And you really do need that protection every single year, which is why we recommend the vaccine every fall,” said Dr. Matthew Farrell from OSU Wexner Medical Center.

    Flu season gets into full swing by December, and health experts say now is the best time to get a flu shot in preparation.

    Should you get the COVID and flu shots in the same arm? Here’s what studies show

    “The flu shot ideally is going to keep you from getting sick with the flu at all,” said Farrell.

    According to a survey by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, only around 45% of Americans will get the flu shot this year.

    Farrell says a flu shot might not stop you from getting the flu entirely, but it still offers important protection.

    “It can protect you from getting really sick. By really sick, I’m talking about the pneumonia, hospitalization or even death from influenza. It is a potentially very serious illness,” Farrell said.

    It’s not just the flu shot — Amanda Bradshaw with the University of Mississippi says vaccine hesitancy has been a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “A lot of people think vaccine hesitancy just means opting out of all vaccines, but that’s not the case,” said Bradshaw, an assistant professor of integrated marketing communications. “It can really be a spectrum between outright refusal of all vaccines to delaying or declining one or more vaccines.”

    Bradshaw says anti-vaccine content and misinformation on social media is a big reason why people are avoiding vaccinations. She says it’s going to take more accurate messaging to combat it.

    “It’s important to have, you know, the doctors and the white coats affirming the safety, but also that peer-to-peer influence, you know, families explaining why they’ve chosen to vaccinate, why their kids are healthy and happy,” Bradshaw said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Should you get the COVID and flu shots in the same arm? Here’s what studies show
    NewsNation4 days ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    iHeartRadio21 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Medicare Advantage Plans Cutting Back Dental Benefits For 2025; Things To Do Now
    Jesse Slome29 days ago
    Ohio Man Who Went Viral For Having Same Birthday As Wife And Twins Shot Dead At Dunkin’ Donuts
    Black Enterprise4 days ago
    Oregon’s Star Player Writes A Foolish Apology After His Horrible Act In The Ohio State Game
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Louisiana woman beaten with Crown Royal bottle
    NewsNation2 days ago
    ‘Everybody’s angry’: Thousands of autoworkers unemployed
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Thousands of cases of ‘zero sugar’ soda recalled after ugly truth discovered
    New York Post19 hours ago
    Puerto Rico ‘most wanted’ homicide fugitive arrested in North Carolina
    NewsNation4 days ago
    Extra check coming to some Social Security recipients in November
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Urban Meyer Will Return as the Ohio State Buckeyes Head Coach to Replace Ryan Day
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Nearly 2,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled in One State
    The Healthy 29 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Mystery drones flew over US base
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Menendez family: We suspected abuse from the beginning
    NewsNation7 hours ago
    North Carolina police warn about surge of cellphone thefts by porch pirates
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Harris leading Trump by 5 points among likely voters: Poll
    NewsNation12 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Avoid The Single Biggest Mistake Seniors On Medicare Will Make This Fall; Don't Risk $2,000 In 2025
    Jesse Slome1 day ago
    Woman, 32, mysteriously drops dead feet from her home while walking dog & family didn’t find out until 6 days later
    The US Sun19 hours ago
    With interest rates falling where should I keep my savings?
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Armed group confronts FEMA workers in Carter County, Tennessee
    NewsNation1 day ago
    FDA shakes up weight loss market as Mounjaro shortage ends
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy