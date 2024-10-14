Open in App
    Trump leads Harris in Florida polling average: DDHQ | NewsNation Live

    2 days ago

    According to a Decision Desk HQ polling average, former President Donald Trumps leads Vice President Kamala Harris in Florida. Drew McCoy, the president of Decision Desk HQ, says voter registration in Florida indicate that more voters are choosing to vote for Republican politicians.

    Comments / 12
    John Vavrek
    23h ago
    Vote Harris not trump
    John Vavrek
    23h ago
    American make history make Harris first female president
