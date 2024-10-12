Open in App
    Poll workers, poll watchers – here is the difference

    By Marlo Lacen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHIIs_0w4jEAY100

    SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – It takes a mighty effort of residents to get through the process of selecting leadership in municipal, state, and federal elections.

    Two components are poll workers and poll watchers. Election Assistance Commissioner Benjamin Hovland says both are essential to ensuring our elections run smoothly and fairly. But what do these “essential” election participants do?

    Poll Workers

    Also known as election commissioners or election workers , these people are paid a fee to facilitate voters’ access to the polls during early voting or on election day.

    These workers are your friends and neighbors who greet you when you enter the polling place, find your name on the voting roll, and show you to your booth.

    Each state has different specific duty requirements for poll workers. To apply for this important act of citizenship, you must fill out an application and, if selected, undergo a series of training sessions set forth by the secretary of state .

    Poll Watchers

    Sometimes called election observers, they monitor elections to ensure they are going smoothly and in compliance with the law.

    Laws regarding poll watching vary from state to state. The Louisiana Secretary of State provides an online guide for poll watchers that details how poll watching may be conducted during early voting and on election day.

    Candidates, law enforcement officers, registered sex offenders, and disqualified voters are not eligible to be poll watchers.

    For more information on becoming a poll watcher or poll worker, visit sosla.gov .

    Early voting in Louisiana is October 18 – 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. excluding Sundays.

    Polls open on Election Day, November 5, 2024, at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

    Cajunmiss
    1d ago
    I was a poll watcher for the 2016 election for Trump. Interesting I must say. Only 3 affidavits had to be completed due to questionable voters I observed. Happy I did this and would do it again. 😊
    Paul McCraw
    2d ago
    There going be a lot of watching going on and some will try there luck but will wind up in jail
