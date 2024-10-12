Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC

    By Anna Kutz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdbkq_0w4jCiR100

    ( NewsNation ) — Nearly a year after 10 people who attended an event in North Carolina fell ill, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control has an idea of what sickened them: undercooked bear meat .

    In a report published Thursday , the CDC identified the likely sickness as trichinellosis , a parasitic infection that causes muscle pain, fever and facial swelling.

    It comes from eating undercooked animals containing trichinella larvae. One of the most common hosts is the black bear, which is found in the western region of the state where this “gathering” took place.

    In this case, a majority of the people who got sick were under 18 years old, with six minors reporting illness in the weeks following the event.

    Whooping cough cases surge to record levels in US: CDC

    Nine of the ten people infected had facial swelling. Six had muscle pain and four had fevers, according to the CDC.

    “Because black bears are common hosts for Trichinella spp., communicating methods for properly cooking and preparing wild game meat is important,” the CDC said in a statement.

    Officials recommend cooking game meat to an internal temperature of at least 165°F (74°C) to kill parasites, emphasizing that “freezing might not be sufficient” to prevent infection.

    Though rare, trichinellosis can lead to death in 0.2% of cases.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    $1.2M worth of fentanyl-laced pills seized during traffic stop
    NewsNation7 hours ago
    Should you get the COVID and flu shots in the same arm? Here’s what studies show
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Pastor speaks out after deadly shooting near Tennessee State University
    NewsNation5 hours ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Trump suggests using National Guard, military against ‘enemy from within’
    NewsNation5 hours ago
    Search party forms for missing West Virginia woman
    NewsNation5 hours ago
    Dad accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child
    NewsNation9 hours ago
    Missing Texas mother: Suzanne Simpson’s neighbor witnessed fight
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Georgia sheriff calls deputies after Burger King got order wrong
    NewsNation13 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    Man accused of threatening FEMA workers with assault rifle
    NewsNation10 hours ago
    Deputies arrest Michigan murder suspect in Louisiana
    NewsNation1 day ago
    New tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic, NHC monitoring
    NewsNation1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Catholic League accuses Whitmer of mocking Eucharist with Dorito
    NewsNation2 days ago
    With interest rates falling where should I keep my savings?
    NewsNation6 hours ago
    Asheville BBQ restaurant owners trying to recover from Helene
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Senate rankings: 5 seats most likely to flip
    NewsNation13 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy