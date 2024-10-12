Open in App
    Venice Beach home buried in sand after Milton

    By Austin KellermanAllyson Henning,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2xrW_0w4hZhIn00

    VENICE, Fla. ( WFLA ) — While most people are dealing with water in their homes, some homeowners are battling an inundation of sand.

    NewsNation affiliate WFLA’s Allyson Henning sent in some amazing shots that show sand nearly to the roof of a home. The inside of the structure has sand throughout.

    Milton aftermath: Fuel shortages, 1.4M Floridians without power

    The sand is high enough to push furniture halfway up a doorway nearly hitting the ceiling. You can see that video in the player above.

    Many residents are are returning home to find extensive damage after Milton, compounding destruction left by Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago.

    “It’s so sad for all the people who don’t have a place to go back to,” Venice homeowner Sue Kenna said. “A lot of these were second homes, but for us that live here, that’s where it hurts.”

    Are more hurricanes heading for Florida? Here’s what we know

    The City of Venice said the area remains highly dangerous due to deep holes, trip hazards, exposed utilities, and sharp debris. The beach areas are closed to the public and officials are warning visitors not to attempt to enter the area.

    For now, residents can only wait as the city begins the difficult task of rebuilding after a second hurricane hit the area in such a short time.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

