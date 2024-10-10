Open in App
    Floridian who rode out Milton ‘wouldn’t stay’ if he had do-over

    By Devan Markham,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAbo7_0w1lOfvf00

    ( NewsNation ) — Seminole, Florida, resident Harry Berg rode out Hurricane Milton with his family instead of evacuating. However, he told NewsNation’s Markie Martin that if he had to make that decision all over again, he wouldn’t stay.

    “I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

    Berg has lived in Seminole since 1975. His home is 26 feet above sea level yet Milton caused flash flooding through his neighborhood.

    Wind tears roof off Tropicana Field, collapses crane

    “It was a challenge trying to keep the water out of the house,” he said. “Then it started coming from underneath the floorboards.”

    Berg and his family live in Evacuation Zone E, which is a non-evacuation zone. He said they shouldn’t have these types of issues, blaming it on an underlying problem with the county. Nobody expected the area to flood as it did.

    With that being said, Berg decided that if he had to do it again, he wouldn’t stay.

    “I won’t stay. I wouldn’t stay,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a wind issue. I never in a million years thought we were going to have a water issue here.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Dmeeo
    1d ago
    Seminole Florida…. Aren’t you in between the Gulf, bay and a Lake? Haven’t you already have tons of rain? My grandparents never evacuated, my parents never evacuated. My husband and I lived through Hurricane Andrew and Hurricane Ivan. We have never evacuated in our 50 yrs together. But I’m pretty sure we would have gone somewhere, for a few days at least…if we live in Seminole, Florida. The water had absolutely nowhere to go. Especially with the huge build up of Florida the last 25 years.
    Susan Hensoldt
    1d ago
    God bless all of us in Florida!
