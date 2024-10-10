Floridian who rode out Milton ‘wouldn’t stay’ if he had do-over

( NewsNation ) — Seminole, Florida, resident Harry Berg rode out Hurricane Milton with his family instead of evacuating. However, he told NewsNation’s Markie Martin that if he had to make that decision all over again, he wouldn’t stay.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Berg has lived in Seminole since 1975. His home is 26 feet above sea level yet Milton caused flash flooding through his neighborhood.

“It was a challenge trying to keep the water out of the house,” he said. “Then it started coming from underneath the floorboards.”

Berg and his family live in Evacuation Zone E, which is a non-evacuation zone. He said they shouldn’t have these types of issues, blaming it on an underlying problem with the county. Nobody expected the area to flood as it did.

With that being said, Berg decided that if he had to do it again, he wouldn’t stay.

“I won’t stay. I wouldn’t stay,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a wind issue. I never in a million years thought we were going to have a water issue here.”

