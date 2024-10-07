Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    ‘Even if you’re not on the west coast’ of Florida, ‘you need to be prepared’: Rep. Waltz

    By Fiona Hurless,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhqIK_0vy0ojLk00

    ( NewsNation ) — Hurricane Milton has been upgraded to a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm, even as Floridians are still recovering from Hurricane Helene. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., joins “The Hill” and warns that “every one of those pieces of debris that hasn’t been cleaned up yet will turn into a missile.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 30
    Add a Comment
    maria
    8h ago
    Downgraded to 4
    Helen Bates
    21h ago
    why don't the do good governor make the I interstate one way traffic. that would help a lot.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meteorologist shows where Milton storm surge could be worst
    CNN1 day ago
    When is Hurricane Milton supposed to hit land? Time of storm's Florida landfall
    Daytona Beach News-Journal2 days ago
    Coastal Floridian warns others to 'get out' as Hurricane Milton closes in: 'We have no idea' what's coming
    Fox News1 day ago
    Florida Governor DeSantis urges these 35 counties to prepare for Tropical Storm Milton
    Gary Smith3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton expected to be so powerful, it could forever change Florida’s coastline
    New York Post11 hours ago
    Heartbreaking News: Michigan Woman Eaten by a Shark During Dream Vacation
    jackandkitty.com1 day ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Heartbreaking Evacuation Video Goes Viral Before Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall
    The Spun21 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton Is so Insanely Powerful, It’s Literally Just a Giant Red Smudge on Meteorological Maps
    Futurism1 day ago
    Taylor Swift's Outfit For Monday Night Football Going Viral
    The Spun1 day ago
    Black Mountain, North Carolina, looks ‘completely different’: Town manager | Morning in America
    NewsNation2 days ago
    4 Florida Towns That Are Proving to Be Hurricane-Proof
    moneytalksnews.com2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Hurricane Milton is now a Category 5 headed for Florida. Here’s what NC can expect
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Florida evacuates thousands of prisoners ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Independent23 hours ago
    People who look a lot younger than they actually are usually adopt these 7 daily habits
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    What time could Hurricane Milton make landfall?
    The Hill1 day ago
    Florida evacuates ahead of Hurricane Milton with 180mph storm worst in 100 years as officials warn ‘you will die’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Report: Body of South Dakota woman found inside shark off Indonesian coast
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Weatherman has multiple panic attacks while on live TV. He's turned his experience into a message of hope.
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    Rain, wind and falling trees threaten Florida’s inland communities | Morning in America
    NewsNation10 hours ago
    Florida business owners bracing for Milton
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Bear and human encounters on the rise after Hurricane Helene
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Reconsidering where you live after Helene? You’re not alone
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Doubling In Size, Set To Be One Of The Most Destructive Atlantic Storms
    IFLScience11 hours ago
    Mandatory Evacuation Zones During Hurricane Milton
    HollywoodLife8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy