    What is ‘fundamental’ for Israel is that ‘Hamas cannot be in charge in Gaza’: Ortagus

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMqbq_0vy0iyYf00

    ( NewsNation ) — Morgan Ortagus, former spokesperson for the United States Department of State, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, one year after the October 7 Hamas attacks. Ortagus joins “The Hill” and says that the “tone is very different” than what she expected and that she saw the “resiliency” of the Israeli people.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Comments / 18
    h mhuff
    2h ago
    lsreal needs to make a parking lot out of gas and lran
    Jack Schwartz
    5h ago
    100% true! Thete will be no peace.....as evidence from the past 40 yrs plus says!
