What is ‘fundamental’ for Israel is that ‘Hamas cannot be in charge in Gaza’: Ortagus

( NewsNation ) — Morgan Ortagus, former spokesperson for the United States Department of State, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, one year after the October 7 Hamas attacks. Ortagus joins “The Hill” and says that the “tone is very different” than what she expected and that she saw the “resiliency” of the Israeli people.

