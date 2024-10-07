Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton

    By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBPqQ_0vxfKlO300

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Hurricane Milton, which reached Category 5 strength Monday, is heading right for Florida’s west coast, with a potential landfall near or at Tampa Bay.

    The National Hurricane Center predicted that it could possibly weaken to a Category 3 before making landfall, but where it makes landfall could produce drastic differences in how the bay is hit by storm surge.

    Hurricane Milton intensifies to Category 5 storm

    Nexstar’s Tampa-based meteorologists at WFLA track “wobbles,” or small movements, on the system’s path. Those wobbles determine where the hurricane is headed and how much damage Floridians can expect.

    “If it hits St. Pete Beach, there’s 15 feet of water in the Bay,” said Jeff Berardelli, Max Defender 8 chief meteorologist. “If it hits Longboat Key, 15, 20 miles south of there, there’s not much of any water in the bay.”

    As Milton continues moving forward, there will likely still be changes in its path that will affect where it is headed.

    “You’re going to have to watch the wobble tracker up until 20 miles off shore,” Berardelli said.

    While the movements may seem negligible at first glance, these wobbles make a big difference when they compound into a change in the storm’s path.

    Mandatory evacuations begin in Tampa Bay ahead of Milton

    This was the case when Max Defender 8 first launched the wobble tracker for Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 hurricane that was originally expected to make a direct hit on Tampa Bay but “wobbled” further south to its landfall in Charlotte County, Florida.

    Since then, the tracker has been a major asset in other major hurricanes like Helene and, now, Milton.

    The wobble tracker watches the motion of hurricanes and tropical storms by using a combination of data from satellites, radar, the forecast trajectory, and the previous path the storm is on, to indicate how the path is changing in real time.

    Are hurricanes intensifying more rapidly than ever before?

    The WFLA Wobble Tracker will remain actively streaming 24/7 until Milton makes landfall.

    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today11 minutes ago
    Rain, wind and falling trees threaten Florida’s inland communities | Morning in America
    NewsNation8 hours ago
    Traders are betting Hurricane Milton will knock out electricity and leave power plants idling
    Markets Insider1 day ago
    Black Mountain, North Carolina, looks ‘completely different’: Town manager | Morning in America
    NewsNation2 days ago
    When will Hurricane Milton hit Florida?
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Report: Body of South Dakota woman found inside shark off Indonesian coast
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Bear and human encounters on the rise after Hurricane Helene
    NewsNation2 days ago
    17-year-old had 20 machine gun conversion devices: Police
    NewsNation1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    North Carolina sheriff demands county manager resign over Helene aid
    NewsNation11 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Government Puts Universal Orlando Under State of Emergency, Theme Park Responds
    disneyfanatic.com3 days ago
    Moreno looks to close the gap on Sherrod Brown in Ohio
    NewsNation1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘I am devastated’: Texas church leader discusses shock from false shooting report
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Explicit video of Diddy and ‘A-list celebrity’ at risk of being sold
    NewsNation4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Immigrants in CHNV parole program could be deported after 2 years, DHS says
    NewsNation1 day ago
    San Antonio firefighters worried after Tren de Aragua arrests
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry recalled: USDA
    NewsNation8 hours ago
    I spent a wild night in the Amazon — and awoke to a shredded tent invaded by these horrifying visitors
    New York Post2 days ago
    Spirit Airlines considers filing for bankruptcy: Report | Morning in America
    NewsNation9 hours ago
    Fugitive father missing with 3 kids since 2021 filmed hiking in New Zealand
    NewsNation3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy