Johnson sidesteps question on whether Trump lost 2020 election: ‘This is a gotcha game’

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Sunday sidestepped a question about whether former President Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, calling it a “gotcha game” that he would not play.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulis asked Johnson on “This Week” if he could “unequivocally” say Trump lost the last election.

“This is the game that is always played by mainstream media with leading Republicans. It’s a gotcha game. You want us to litigate things that happened four years ago when we’re talking about the future,” Johnson replied. “We’re not going to talk about what happened in 2020, we’re going to talk about 2024 and how we’re going to solve the problems for the American people.”

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), drew criticism for similarly sidestepping a question on the debate stage last week, declining to answer whether Trump lost in 2020 and instead saying he is “focused on the future.”

Johnson on Sunday said he works with Biden “all the time,” but the question about 2020 is something he is “not going to engage” with.

“Everybody needs to get over this and move forward. That’s what we need to talk about. What happens on Nov. 5 and the days after that,” Johnson said.

Stephanopoulis pressed Johnson, asking if, like Vance, he would not say Trump lost his 2020 election against Biden.

“Joe Biden has been the president for four years. There’s not a question about this, okay? It’s already been done and decided, and this is a gotcha game that’s played, and I’m not playing it,” Johnson said.

Stephanopoulis argued that Trump refusing to accept the previous election results is an issue as Nov. 5 draws near.

“George, I’m not going to play the game. Ask me any question on any issue that’s facing the country,” Johnson redirected. “How about another hurricane headed toward the country? How about Israel being fired upon by Iran? How about the rising crimes rates that have everybody alarmed around this country and the cost of living because hardworking families can’t afford to do it?”

