Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    Johnson sidesteps question on whether Trump lost 2020 election: ‘This is a gotcha game’

    By The HillLauren Irwin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBe1d_0vxf4dVI00

    Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Sunday sidestepped a question about whether former President Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, calling it a “gotcha game” that he would not play.

    ABC’s George Stephanopoulis asked Johnson on “This Week” if he could “unequivocally” say Trump lost the last election.

    “This is the game that is always played by mainstream media with leading Republicans. It’s a gotcha game. You want us to litigate things that happened four years ago when we’re talking about the future,” Johnson replied. “We’re not going to talk about what happened in 2020, we’re going to talk about 2024 and how we’re going to solve the problems for the American people.”

    Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), drew criticism for similarly sidestepping a question on the debate stage last week, declining to answer whether Trump lost in 2020 and instead saying he is “focused on the future.”

    Johnson on Sunday said he works with Biden “all the time,” but the question about 2020 is something he is “not going to engage” with.

    “Everybody needs to get over this and move forward. That’s what we need to talk about. What happens on Nov. 5 and the days after that,” Johnson said.

    Stephanopoulis pressed Johnson, asking if, like Vance, he would not say Trump lost his 2020 election against Biden.

    “Joe Biden has been the president for four years. There’s not a question about this, okay? It’s already been done and decided, and this is a gotcha game that’s played, and I’m not playing it,” Johnson said.

    Stephanopoulis argued that Trump refusing to accept the previous election results is an issue as Nov. 5 draws near.

    “George, I’m not going to play the game. Ask me any question on any issue that’s facing the country,” Johnson redirected. “How about another hurricane headed toward the country? How about Israel being fired upon by Iran? How about the rising crimes rates that have everybody alarmed around this country and the cost of living because hardworking families can’t afford to do it?”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Liz Roland
    21h ago
    of course he didn't answer he was an election denial back then trying to steal the election
    Billy Taylor
    1d ago
    Johnson is a lying scumbag.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woodward Book Reveals Trump's Calls With Putin and Biden's Private Remarks on Obama and Netanyahu
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Trump’s shifting abortion stance raises questions for evangelical support
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Major North Carolina newspaper knocks Trump over Helene response ‘falsehoods’
    NewsNation2 days ago
    October surprise ‘huge myth,’ Harris will win: Allan Lichtman
    NewsNation1 day ago
    GOP senator calls Trump special counsel filing ‘a temper tantrum from a deranged fanatic’
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Elon Musk’s Starlink charges Hurricane Helene survivors $400 for ‘free’ internet service
    New York Post3 hours ago
    17-year-old had 20 machine gun conversion devices: Police
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Immigrants in CHNV parole program could be deported after 2 years, DHS says
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Report: Body of South Dakota woman found inside shark off Indonesian coast
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Trump mass deportation plan embraced by some border sheriffs
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Tren de Aragua members arrested in Texas raid
    NewsNation2 days ago
    San Antonio firefighters worried after Tren de Aragua arrests
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Your Morning: Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida
    NewsNation8 hours ago
    Misinformation, power outages hinder Helene recovery
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Black Mountain, North Carolina, looks ‘completely different’: Town manager | Morning in America
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    North Carolina sheriff demands county manager resign over Helene aid
    NewsNation10 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Black Lives Matter activist sentenced to jail for $450k fraud
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Sight of firearm in room at Trump Tower prompts police presence, 1 person in custody
    NewsNation17 hours ago
    Diddy accuser’s lawyer: Combs used oil, knife
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Spirit Airlines considers filing for bankruptcy: Report | Morning in America
    NewsNation9 hours ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files bail appeal again
    NewsNation19 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Are the odds in Trump’s favor to win?
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour
    Rudy Giuliani's son says dad gifted him 4 World Series rings sought by Georgia election workers
    The Associated Press2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy