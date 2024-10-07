Open in App
    Bear and human encounters on the rise after Hurricane Helene

    By Katie Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E98tb_0vxf21JT00

    ( NewsNation ) — Human and black bear run-ins are becoming more common in parts of North Carolina recovering from Hurricane Helene .

    The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is receiving reports of an increase in human-black bear interactions in Asheville and Buncombe County, the agency said in a news release .

    The prevalence of garbage, unattended donation drop-offs and rotting food in damaged homes and businesses are some of the major factors attracting bears, according to the wildlife commission.

    Hurricane Milton intensifies to Category 5 storm

    Residents should keep their windows and doors closed and latched if bears have been spotted in the area. Any outdoor refrigerators or freezers should be secured with a padlock and garbage should be kept in bear-resistant containers or enclosures like sheds, garages or homes until collection.

    Bears are also likely to scavenge unattended food donations.

    The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission recommends removing bird feeders when bears are active, keeping dogs leashed or leaving them at home, never leaving pet food outside and refraining from feeding or approaching bears.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Comments / 13
    PecanTan
    17h ago
    Let's C how Trump blames this on Biden?!?!
    CRAZY person
    1d ago
    they are homeless just like a lot of people are. duaaaa
