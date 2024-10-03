Report: Doug Emhoff accused of slapping former girlfriend in 2012

Editor’s Note: A video previously attached to this article has been removed for copyright considerations.

( NewsNation ) — Several unnamed sources accused second gentleman Doug Emhoff of hitting a woman in the face while waiting in line at a valet in 2012, according to the Daily Mail .

Emhoff, husband of Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris , was attending the Cannes Film Festival in France when the situation allegedly unfolded.

The Daily Mail’s report was based on alleged conversations with three of the woman’s friends, all of whom spoke to the news outlet on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. They also shared with the outlet “pictures of (Emhoff) and (the woman) together from 2012, and other documents and communications corroborating elements of the story,” according to the Daily Mail’s report.

The woman those sources accuse Emhoff of hitting (identified only by the pseudonym “Jane”) declined to speak to the outlet.

Harris’ office has not responded to the Daily Mail’s requests for comment, senior reporter Josh Boswell told NewsNation.

“I think this is important because the Harris campaign is putting Doug front and center,” Boswell said Thursday on “Morning in America,” which he joined to discuss his report. “We’ve got women’s safety really on the ballot in this election. These are credible allegations backed up by documentary evidence from multiple people — credible sources. And the Harris campaign and the White House should be responding to this.”

NewsNation has not independently confirmed the Daily Mail’s reporting. Harris’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the woman’s friends told the Daily Mail that Jane called him from a cab after the alleged incident. She and Emhoff had allegedly been dating for several months at the time. Multiple people told the Daily Mail the woman put her hand on a valet worker’s shoulder to get his attention, when Emhoff allegedly turned her around and slapped her in the face before getting in the cab with her.

“The thing that really sparked them coming forward was seeing the Harris campaign present Doug Emhoff as this feminist ally,” Boswell said.

The report comes about a month after Emhoff acknowledged he had an extramarital affair years ago that contributed to the breakup of his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions,” Doug Emhoff said in an August statement. “I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

Kerstin Emhoff issued a statement in support of the first gentleman once the situation surfaced publicly.

“Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago,” she said. “He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.”

