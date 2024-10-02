Open in App
    My car was submerged in floodwaters. Should I start it?

    By Michael Bartiromo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Zio1_0vrK3Ngq00

    (NEXSTAR) — Storm surges and flooding from Hurricane Helene have caused widespread devastation across parts of the Southeastern U.S., in some cases leaving entire neighborhoods underwater.

    Over the last week, the region was drenched by what meteorologists estimated to be over 40 trillion gallons of rain — or what one official from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) described as an “astronomical amount of precipitation” in a statement shared with the Associated Press.

    “I have not seen something in my 25 years of working at the weather service that is this geographically large of an extent and the sheer volume of water that fell from the sky,” said Ed Clark, the head of the NOAA’s National Water Center .

    Vance on carbon emissions and climate change: ‘Let’s just say that’s true’

    The destruction caused by these waters, too, has been described as “unimaginable.” According to a recent estimate from AccuWeather , there could be upward of $150 billion in damages to homes and personal property — including cars and vehicles that may be required for commercial purposes, transportation or recovery efforts.

    If your car is still partially submerged, however, it’s best not to try to start it without checking to make sure you don’t do further damage, especially if the water level has reached the engine compartment.

    “The water may be ingested into the engine if so, which will lead to engine failure and the engine being dissembled and/or replaced,” said David Bennett, the senior automotive repair manager for American Automobile Association.

    But what if the flooding has subsided, and the car is no longer submerged? It’s OK to try and start the car, Bennett said. Just don’t be surprised if it’s not running so great — now or even sometime down the road.

    A car that was damaged in a flood can experience problems not only with the engine, but the electrical components, the drivetrain, the fuel systems, braking systems and more, according to AAA. Some of these issues may only become apparent in the days or weeks after the damage, the organization adds.

    Impact Plastics employee recounts narrow escape through floodwater

    “Various electrical systems and components may have been damaged, causing the vehicle not to start or drive poorly. If this occurs, have the vehicle towed to a qualified repair facility,” Bennett said.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also advises inspecting and assessing the vehicle (or towing it to an inspection facility) before attempting to drive. While doing so, keep in mind the possible contaminants or components in the floodwaters: If the water contained chemicals or sewage or salt, it may be more corrosive and therefore “increase the possibility of vehicle damage,” AAA writes.

    Electric vehicles exposed to standing water, meanwhile, are another story altogether. Lithium ion batteries exposed to water — and especially saltwater — can potentially short-circuit and start a fire. (One such fire was already caught on camera in Florida last week.) If the EV can be moved or towed, the NHTSA advises getting the vehicle at least 50 feet away from structures that can catch fire, and contacting a dealer immediately.

    “If in doubt, please be sure to err on the side of caution and have the vehicle towed to a qualified technician,” Bennett told Nexstar of flood-damaged vehicles, gas-powered or otherwise.

    If those technicians determine your car to be beyond saving, it’s time to contact the insurance company.

    “Once you file a claim, they will be able to help guide you through the process of purchasing a replacement vehicle,” the NHTSA says.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    ssss
    1h ago
    you should scrap it. do not sell it to a dealership they simply take those cars to other states make them run and sell them to people at full price.
    Dave
    4h ago
    Start an insurance claim.
    View all comments
