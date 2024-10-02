Open in App
    Jeep urges hybrid SUV owners to stop charging, park outside

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTzxa_0vrK3J9w00

    DETROIT (AP) — Jeep is recalling more than 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs worldwide because they can catch fire with the ignition turned off.

    In addition, Jeep is urging owners not to charge the SUVs and to park them outdoors and away from structures until they are repaired.

    The recall covers the Wrangler PHEVs from the 2020 through 2024 model years, as well as the Grand Cherokee PHEVs from 2022 through 2024. Most of the recalled SUVs are in North America.

    Despite recall, plant closure, Boar’s Head meats still available

    Stellantis, which makes Jeeps, said a remedy is near and affected customers will be notified when they can schedule service. The company says the risk of fire is reduced when the battery charge is depleted.

    A routine review of customer data led to an investigation that found 13 fires with two injuries. Stellantis estimates that 5% of the SUVs have the problem.

    Owners with questions should contact Jeep Customer Care at (800) 853-1403 or visit www.mopar.com.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

