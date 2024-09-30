Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsNation

    What is a mortgage rate modification?

    By Patrick Djordjevic,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFkI0_0vpKP9JS00

    ( NewsNation ) — Those struggling to make mortgage payments can avoid foreclosure through a loan modification.

    If approved, the structure and interest rate are often changed to make the mortgage more manageable.

    What is a loan modification?

    It is the permanent alteration of an existing mortgage to ensure it is more easily payable. There are multiple options available to those exploring a rate modification.

    Interest rate cute : Reduces the payment amount due each month and the total interest across the lifespan of the loan.

    Repayment period extension : This can increase the interest paid across the entire loan, but decrease your monthly repayment. Also delays the date you will own the property.

    Changing from a fixed rate to an adjustable rate : This can lead to financial instability if rates go up. If they go down, monthly payments are cheaper.

    Decrease the principal : If the lender forgives a portion of the loan balance, it can lower monthly payments.

    Why was Asheville hit so hard by Helene?

    How do you get a rate modification?

    In order to get a rate modification, you must qualify first. There are at least three measures that you must be able to meet:

    • The home is your primary residence
    • Proof of hardship; whether it be financial, physical, or emotional
    • About to, or already, behind on your loan payments

    If these requirements are met, you must collect documentation and contact the loss mitigation department of your mortgage servicer.

    From there, it is common practice to fill out an application. If denied, there are alternatives to a standard mortgage modification:

    Refinancing : The process of taking out a new loan to pay off the existing mortgage. It is most suited to those behind on mortgage payments and less suitable if not, or if interest rates are lower than at the time of the original loan.

    Forbearance : A temporary hold or decrease in payments. It does not alter the original accord, but if the forbearance terms are broken, litigation is possible.

    Short sale : The allowance to sell one’s home for less than the property is worth. In these cases, the house proceeds go toward the outstanding mortgage payments. In most cases, if there is remaining debt, that is forgiven.

    Deed-in-lieu of foreclosure : Instead of foreclosure — where the lender seizes the property and sells it, in some cases involving eviction — the deed-in-lieu allows you to relinquish ownership to be let out of the mortgage.

    Trump says ‘1 rough hour’ of policing would end crime

    Is a loan modification a good idea?

    This is a personal decision based on one’s situation. A mortgage loan modification is usually reserved for people facing serious financial hardship.

    According to Andrew Dehan of Bankrate , it is suited for those who have “experienced a permanent loss of income and are falling behind on your mortgage.”

    A rate modification will affect your credit score. However, it is far easier to rebuild credit than endure foreclosure.

    Loan modification allows you to find a lengthy solution to financial issues and ensure you can refinance in future situations.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    ‘It’s time to rally’: Helene survivor claims residents aren’t receiving needed aid | NewsNation Live
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    How much do longshoremen make?
    NewsNation8 hours ago
    Students say they’re fed up with Ohio high school bathroom policy
    NewsNation1 day ago
    $35 million settlement announced for Chevy, GMC truck owners
    NewsNation16 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    North Carolina residents searching for loved ones after Helene
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Kamala Harris ‘can’t win the election’ without Pennsylvania: Chris Stirewalt
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Bank of America is having service issues and account access problems: Downdetector
    NewsNation7 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    CVS to lay off nearly 3,000 employees
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Asheville ‘at a point of desperation’: Mayor
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy