    Top 10 US cities for commuters: Study

    By Patrick Djordjevic,

    2 days ago

    ( NewsNation ) — A study on the best cities for commuters across America has found Columbus, Ohio, to be the best in the nation.

    Shareride company Lyft analyzed data from its own and public records to discover the quickest, cheapest and environmentally-friendly commutes in the United States. Riders were also surveyed as to what factors made a positive commute.

    Only cities with a population above 500,000 were considered for the report.

    Columbus finished atop the list with an average 22-minute commute time and an average speed of 24.3 mph for commutes to and from offices during typical work hours.

    Memphis, Tennessee, had an identical commute time and was only bettered by Milwaukee, Wisconsin (21.7 minutes).

    Each city was scored on its average commute time and speed of vehicles during that time.

    The average commute time to-and-from work is 25 minutes; which all cities in the top 10 bettered, except for Las Vegas (25.6 minutes). Lyft’s list of the 10 best cities for commute is as follows:

    1. Columbus, Ohio

    • Commute time: 22.0 minutes
    • Traffic: 24.3 mph

    2. Las Vegas, Nevada

    • Commute time: 25.6 minutes
    • Traffic: 24.7 mph

    3. Memphis, Tennessee

    • Commute time: 22.0 minutes
    • Traffic: 27.1 mph

    4. Fresno, California

    • Commute time: 22.9 minutes
    • Traffic: 26.2 mph

    5. El Paso, Texas

    • Commute time: 24.4 minutes
    • Traffic: 27.0 mph

    6. Detroit, Michigan

    • Commute time: 23.9 minutes
    • Traffic: 27.3 mph

    7. San Diego, California

    • Commute time: 24.2 minutes
    • Traffic: 27.1 mph

    8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    • Commute time: 21.7 minutes
    • Traffic: 22.5 mph

    9. Tuscon, Arizona

    • Commute time: 24.0 minutes
    • Traffic: 23.5 mph

    10. Jacksonville, Florida

    • Commute time: 24.0 minutes
    • Traffic: 26.8 mph
