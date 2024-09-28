Top 10 US cities for commuters: Study

( NewsNation ) — A study on the best cities for commuters across America has found Columbus, Ohio, to be the best in the nation.

Shareride company Lyft analyzed data from its own and public records to discover the quickest, cheapest and environmentally-friendly commutes in the United States. Riders were also surveyed as to what factors made a positive commute.

Only cities with a population above 500,000 were considered for the report.

Columbus finished atop the list with an average 22-minute commute time and an average speed of 24.3 mph for commutes to and from offices during typical work hours.

Memphis, Tennessee, had an identical commute time and was only bettered by Milwaukee, Wisconsin (21.7 minutes).

Each city was scored on its average commute time and speed of vehicles during that time.

The average commute time to-and-from work is 25 minutes; which all cities in the top 10 bettered, except for Las Vegas (25.6 minutes). Lyft’s list of the 10 best cities for commute is as follows:

1. Columbus, Ohio

Commute time: 22.0 minutes

Traffic: 24.3 mph

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

Commute time: 25.6 minutes

Traffic: 24.7 mph

3. Memphis, Tennessee

Commute time: 22.0 minutes

Traffic: 27.1 mph

4. Fresno, California

Commute time: 22.9 minutes

Traffic: 26.2 mph

5. El Paso, Texas

Commute time: 24.4 minutes

Traffic: 27.0 mph

6. Detroit, Michigan

Commute time: 23.9 minutes

Traffic: 27.3 mph

7. San Diego, California

Commute time: 24.2 minutes

Traffic: 27.1 mph

8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commute time: 21.7 minutes

Traffic: 22.5 mph

9. Tuscon, Arizona

Commute time: 24.0 minutes

Traffic: 23.5 mph

10. Jacksonville, Florida

Commute time: 24.0 minutes

Traffic: 26.8 mph

