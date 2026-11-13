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False Claim of the Week: The Number of Registered Democrats Declined by 2.1 Million Since 2024, While 2.4 Million More Republicans Registered to Vote, Indicating Democrats’ Midterm Victories Were Fraudulent

NewsGuard’s “False Claims of the Week” highlights claims from NewsGuard’s False Claim Fingerprints, a proprietary database of provably false claims and their debunks. Claims are chosen due to their spread, engagement, and the high-profile nature of the sources promoting the claims.

Debunk: Both Republicans and Democrats Increased Their Registered Voters Between 2024 and 2026, Contrary to Online Claims

By Ines Chomnalez

What’s happening: Conservative social media accounts are falsely claiming that the number of registered Democrats declined by 2.1 million between the 2024 and 2026 elections, while 2.4 million new voters registered as Republicans during the same period, indicating that the Democratic wins in the midterm elections were fraudulent.

Context: On Nov. 3, Democrats prevailed in key Senate and House races across the nation, winning control of both houses of Congress from the Republicans.

A closer look: In the days following the election, conservative social media users began claiming that the Democratic victories were unlikely and potentially fraudulent, citing voter registration figures for each party. The users claimed that between 2024 and 2026, Democrats lost 2.1 million registered voters and Republicans gained 2.4 million registered voters, raising suspicions about the midterm election results. Users shared a video of a CNN segment purportedly reporting on these supposed voting registration trends in November 2026.

Actually: The voter registration data showing a 2.1 million decline in registered Democrats are from 2020-2024, not 2024-2026.

Zooming out: Since September, NewsGuard has tracked 67 midterm-related false claims on 595 websites and social media accounts, as logged in our 2026 Elections False Claims Tracker. Eighteen of those were related to voting fraud, including claims that Texas registered 2.9 million new voters between 2022 and 2024 and did not check their citizenship, that fraudulent votes were cast in Michigan under the names of dead people, and that Williamsburg, Virginia, counted more ballots than eligible voters.

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Kremlin Propagandist John Mark Dougan Admits to Impersonating an FBI Agent in Phone Conversation with NewsGuard CEO, Leaked Documents Show

By Isis Blachez and Aron Ouzilevski

Files leaked from the laptop of John Mark Dougan, a former Florida sheriff turned Kremlin propagandist, reveal that he boasted to associates that he impersonated an FBI agent to call NewsGuard co-CEO Steven Brill in February 2023.

A large trove of documents — including emails, messages on Telegram and Signal, and AI chatbot prompts — was leaked from Dougan’s computer on Nov. 10, 2026. The documents included a Telegram conversation during which Dougan admitted that he committed a felony.

Dougan confirmed the authenticity of the leak to NewsGuard in a Nov. 11, 2026, message on Signal, stating, “Everyone knows I was hacked. Can happen to anyone. Believe me nobody gives a shit.”

The hacked material included this admission: “Oh, listen to this. I called the CEO of NewsGuard, Steven Brill, pretending to be the FBI,” Dougan says in a Telegram message to someone identified only as MrWonderful, who, in an earlier exchange with Dougan, described himself as a “cybersecurity pro.” Dougan also shared the recording of the phone call during which he claimed to be an FBI agent with “Mr. Wonderful.”

Impersonating a federal agent is a federal crime that carries a fine of up to $250,000 or a sentence of up to three years in prison. Dougan is already a U.S. fugitive, having fled the U.S. to Moscow in 2016 after Palm Beach County prosecutors charged him with wiretapping and extortion.

As Brill recounts in his 2024 book “The Death of Truth,” he received a phone call on his unlisted home number shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2023, from a caller identifying himself as “Michael Hastings,” a “special agent with the FBI, working out of the bureau of special information for uh … news.” The man told Brill he was conducting a “special investigation on a YouTube video,” according to the recording of the phone call Dougan shared via Telegram. Brill said that he asked the caller to contact him by email, and provided his NewsGuard email address — which is publicly available on NewsGuard’s website. “Agent Hastings” never sent a follow-up, according to Brill.

After Brill alerted the FBI to the impersonation, FBI agents told Brill in March 2023 that they traced this phone call, as well as a threatening voicemail recording, to Dougan calling from Moscow, Brill writes in his book.

Dougan featured the phone recording of Brill in a March 10, 2023, YouTube video titled “US Govt Using 3rd Parties to Censor Free Speech and Spread Disinformation!” In the video, Dougan accused the U.S. government of spreading disinformation and said that NewsGuard ran a “smear campaign” on behalf of the government.

This newsletter was edited by Sofia Rubinson, Dina Contini, and Eric Effron.

Reality Check is produced by co-CEOs Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz, and the NewsGuard team.

We launched Reality Check to shed light on the false claims spreading online, how they spread, and the forces behind them. Each day, we aim to bring you the story behind your news feed and help you stay informed about the false claims circulating in the news. Support our work by becoming a premium member.

Have feedback? Send us an email: realitycheck@newsguardtech.com.

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