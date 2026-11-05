Quiz: Did That Really Happen This Midterm Season?

Daily Fact Check from NewsGuard AI

Does the fact that news outlets declared Democrat Xavier Becerra the winner of California’s gubernatorial race immediately after polls closed indicate election fraud?

The Reality Check Fake-or-Not Quiz — Play for a Chance to Win!

The votes are in, and so are the false claims. NewsGuard has debunked 55 election-related claims as of today, but some of the strangest stories from this year’s midterms turned out to be true.

This week’s quiz tests 10 viral election-related claims. Take the quiz and see if you can tell which are real, and which are pure fiction. Your time will be recorded, and the highest score in the shortest time wins a NewsGuard cap.

Take the Quiz!

Want to learn more? Try NewsGuard AI.

Become a Reality Check Premium Member and get NewsGuard AI for free. Click here.

In Case You Missed It … Even in Landslide, Voter Fraud Claims Abound

While President Donald Trump and other figures on the right seem willing to accept the Democrats’ decisive midterms victory on Nov. 3, that didn’t stop baseless claims of voter fraud from gaining significant traction online, even as the votes were still coming in.

Read the full story here.

This newsletter was edited by Sofia Rubinson and Eric Effron.

Reality Check is produced by co-CEOs Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz, and the NewsGuard team.

We launched Reality Check to shed light on the false claims spreading online, how they spread, and the forces behind them. Each day, we aim to bring you the story behind your news feed and help you stay informed about the false claims circulating in the news. Support our work by becoming a premium member.

Have feedback? Send us an email: realitycheck@newsguardtech.com.

Share NewsGuard’s Substack