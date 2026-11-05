Quiz: Did That Really Happen This Midterm Season?

The votes are in, and so are the false claims. NewsGuard has debunked 55 election-related claims as of today, but some of the strangest stories from this year’s midterms turned out to be true.

This week’s quiz tests 10 viral election-related claims. Take the quiz and see if you can tell which are real, and which are pure fiction. Your time will be recorded, and the highest score in the shortest time wins a NewsGuard cap.

Take the Quiz!