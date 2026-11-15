Inside the Stroh Center in Bowling Green. Photo: Bhockey10, CC BY-SA

Sophomore Tristan Beckford scored a game-high 23 points with 10 rebounds and three steals as Bowling Green beat Niagara 88-76 on Thursday night at the Stroh Center, the Falcons’ third straight win to open the season, Bowling Green State University Athletics reported. Bowling Green improved to 3-0 for the second consecutive season, while Niagara dropped to 0-3, according to BGSU Athletics.

The Falcons took control immediately. Bowling Green opened the game on an 11-0 run, held Niagara scoreless for the first 5:48, took the lead 13 seconds into the game and never trailed again, BGSU Athletics and the Associated Press account of the game reported. Beckford had 13 points in the first half as the Falcons built a 44-31 lead at the break, according to the Associated Press.

Makhi Leach added 19 points and seven assists on 8-of-13 shooting for the Falcons, and Juan Cranford Jr. contributed 11 points off the bench, according to the Associated Press account. Bowling Green extended its lead to 80-66 during the second half behind a 13-2 scoring run, and Beckford scored a team-high 10 points after halftime, the Associated Press reported.

Niagara’s second-half comeback fell short despite 21 points from Logan Woods and 17 from Samuele Miccoli, Niagara University Athletics reported. The Purple Eagles found their shooting touch after halftime and cut the margin to within three points inside the final 10 minutes, according to the Toledo Blade’s account via ChatSports, but the Falcons stayed in front and finished 33-of-65 from the floor (50.8 percent). Bowling Green also controlled the glass with 17 offensive rebounds to Niagara’s nine, according to Hardwood Bricks’ game account.

Thursday’s game was the 11th all-time meeting between the two programs, and Niagara now holds a 6-5 edge in the series despite the loss, BGSU Athletics and Niagara Athletics reported. For the Falcons, a 3-0 start for the second straight season — built on wire-to-wire control at home — sets up the first road test of the year.

What happens next: Bowling Green visits William & Mary on Tuesday, November 17, at 7 p.m., according to the Associated Press account, while Niagara continues its road trip at Iowa State on Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m., Niagara Athletics reported. Game details in this report are from Bowling Green State University Athletics, the Associated Press and Niagara University Athletics.

Photo: Bhockey10, CC BY-SA