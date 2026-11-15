The Madison County Courthouse in London. Photo: public domain

Madison County voters backed Republican candidates across the statewide ballot in the November 3 general election, according to the unofficial results released by the Madison County Board of Elections, with turnout reaching 59.91 percent — 16,451 ballots cast from 27,460 registered voters, with all 24 of the county’s 24 precincts reporting. The results remain unofficial until the board completes its canvass and certifies them, with Ohio boards required to certify by November 24.

At the top of the ticket, Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley carried Madison County for governor and lieutenant governor with 9,709 votes to 5,872 for Amy Acton and David Pepper and 662 for Libertarians Don Kissick and James L. Mills, the board’s unofficial summary shows. In the U.S. Senate race, Jon Husted took 9,934 Madison County votes to 5,411 for Sherrod Brown, with 574 for Libertarian William B. Redpath and 337 for Greg Levy, according to the board.

The Republican sweep ran through the rest of the statewide slate in Madison County. Keith Faber outpolled John J. Kulewicz for attorney general, 10,808 to 5,252; Frank LaRose beat Annette Blackwell for auditor, 10,922 to 5,178; Robert Sprague beat Allison Russo for secretary of state, 10,164 to 5,362; and Jay Edwards beat Seth Walsh for treasurer, 10,671 to 5,316, the board’s summary shows. Both Ohio Supreme Court seats also went Republican in the county, with Daniel R. Hawkins polling 10,604 and Colleen O’Donnell 10,480.

State Issue 3, the photo ID constitutional amendment, passed by a wide margin in Madison County, with 12,200 voters in favor and 3,841 against, according to the board — about 76 percent voting yes.

In the legislative and congressional races, Mike Carey won the county’s portion of the 15th Congressional District with 10,259 votes to 5,325 for Don Leonard; Michele Reynolds won the 3rd Senate District in the county, 10,694 to 5,271 for Stacie A. Baker; and Brian Stewart won the 12th House District in the county, 10,700 to 5,167 for Lee Yarsky, the board reported. At the courthouse, Commissioner Tony K. Xenikis was unopposed with 11,683 votes, and Ashley Cooper won the county auditor’s race with 9,203 votes to 5,683 for Jennifer S. Hunter.

The closest call of the night came on a school levy: Jefferson Local Schools’ additional tax levy passed by just seven votes in the Madison County portion of the district, 1,447 in favor to 1,440 against, according to the board — a margin close enough that provisional ballots reviewed during the canvass will matter. Elsewhere, voters approved additional levies for the Madison County Emergency Medical District (53.7 percent), the Central Townships Joint Fire District (53.9 percent) and the Tri-County Fire District (57.5 percent), and renewed the Sterling Joint Ambulance District levy with 70 percent in favor, while the City of London’s renewal levy failed, 1,888 against to 1,554 in favor, and London voters also rejected a gas aggregation proposal. West Jefferson voters approved all three village charter amendments on their ballot by roughly 70 percent, the board’s summary shows.

What happens next is the official canvass: the board will review provisional ballots and any remaining eligible absentee ballots under state rules and certify Madison County’s results by the November 24 deadline, after which the certified totals go to the Secretary of State. Results in this report are the Madison County Board of Elections’ unofficial summary.