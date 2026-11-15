The Marietta College campus in Marietta. Photo: Warren LeMay, CC BY-SA

MARIETTA, Ohio — Marietta College exploded for 58 second-half points Saturday afternoon, November 14, defeating Pitt-Bradford 106-76 in the championship game of the 55th annual Shrine Tournament, according to Marietta College Athletics. The Pioneers improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Panthers fell to 2-2.

Four Pioneers scored in double figures. Mason Wisniewski and Joey Emory each finished with 21 points, according to Marietta College Athletics. Emory dished out five assists and had four steals, earning All-Tournament Team honors, while Wisniewski added four rebounds, two blocks and two steals and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Trento Collins was also named to the All-Tournament Team after scoring 20 points with six rebounds, three assists and three steals, Marietta College Athletics reported. Jonny Kambani chipped in with 13 points for the Pioneers.

Pitt-Bradford scored the game’s first two points on free throws by Jeremy Rodriguez — the Panthers’ only lead of the afternoon, according to Marietta College Athletics. Marietta answered with an 11-2 run and never trailed again, using a Wisniewski dunk at the 12:37 mark to open a 13-point lead, 25-12, and taking a 48-41 advantage into halftime.

The Panthers stayed within eight, 63-55, with 15:42 left, before Marietta outscored them 15-4 over the next five minutes to push the lead to 19 points, 78-59, Marietta College Athletics reported. A pair of free throws by Colton Conkle with 4:40 left gave the Pioneers their biggest lead of the game, 34 points at 101-67. Rodriguez earned All-Tournament honors after leading Pitt-Bradford with 27 points, and Kanye McMahon added 11 points and six rebounds. In the consolation game, Bluffton beat Waynesburg 88-82.

Emory set the tone after halftime, scoring Marietta’s first five points of the second half on a jumper in the lane and a three-pointer, according to Marietta College Athletics. Beyond Rodriguez’s 27 points and McMahon’s 11, no other Panther reached double figures in the official report.

Marietta is off until next weekend, when the Pioneers travel to Ohio Wesleyan University for the Great Lakes Invitational — Saint Joseph’s (Maine) on Friday, November 20, at 3 p.m., and Berry (Ga.) on Saturday, November 21, at 5:30 p.m., according to Marietta College Athletics.

Photo: Warren LeMay, CC BY-SA 2.0