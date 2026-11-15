The Lorain County Courthouse in Elyria, Ohio. Photo: Derek Jensen (Tysto), CC BY

Lorain County voters backed Democratic candidates across the statewide ballot in the November 3 general election, according to the unofficial results released by the Lorain County Board of Elections, with all 210 of the county’s 210 precincts reporting. The county’s results remain unofficial until the board completes its canvass and certifies them, with Ohio boards required to certify by November 24 under the Secretary of State’s schedule.

At the top of the ticket, Amy Acton and David Pepper carried Lorain County for governor and lieutenant governor with 71,675 votes to 53,526 for Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley and 4,491 for Libertarians Don Kissick and James L. Mills, the board’s unofficial summary shows. In the U.S. Senate race, Sherrod Brown took 69,179 Lorain County votes to 54,610 for Jon Husted, with 2,438 for Greg Levy and 3,579 for Libertarian William B. Redpath, according to the board.

The Democratic sweep ran through the rest of the statewide slate in Lorain County. John J. Kulewicz outpolled Keith Faber for attorney general, 67,982 to 59,305; Annette Blackwell beat Frank LaRose for auditor, 66,354 to 61,296; Allison Russo beat Robert Sprague for secretary of state, 68,419 to 55,322; and Seth Walsh beat Jay Edwards for treasurer, 67,813 to 58,566, the board’s summary shows. Both Ohio Supreme Court seats also went Democratic in the county, with Marilyn Zayas polling 68,744 and Jennifer Brunner 69,078.

State Issue 3, the photo ID constitutional amendment, passed comfortably in Lorain County, with 80,863 voters in favor and 47,644 against, according to the board — about 63 percent voting yes.

At home, Carolyn Y. White won the county commissioner race with 68,454 votes to 54,910 for Jeff Riddell, and Craig Snodgrass won the county auditor’s race with 71,733 votes to 55,450 for Elaine M. Seguin, the board reported. Voters also approved the county’s additional 0.45-mill levy for children services, 71,633 to 56,089, and renewed the Lorain County General Health District’s 0.5-mill operating levy, 65,575 to 58,924.

In the legislative races, Democrat Matt Lundy won the 53rd Ohio House District with 27,024 votes to 17,523 for Bradley Lacko, according to the board’s unofficial results — a result also reported by WiseVoter from the board’s figures — while Joe Miller carried the 13th Senate District in the county, 65,989 to 62,201 for Gayle Manning, and Brian A. Shaver outpolled Bob Latta in the Lorain County portion of the 5th Congressional District, 67,018 to 57,199. One school request failed by the narrowest of margins: Clearview Local Schools’ 3.91-mill renewal lost by 13 votes, 808 against to 795 in favor, the board’s summary shows.

What happens next is the official canvass: the board will review provisional ballots and any remaining eligible absentee ballots under state rules and certify Lorain County’s results by the November 24 deadline, after which the certified totals go to the Secretary of State. Results in this report are the Lorain County Board of Elections’ unofficial summary, with the House District 53 result also reported by WiseVoter.

Photo: Derek Jensen (Tysto), CC BY