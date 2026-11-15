The Huntington Center in Toledo, home of the Toledo Walleye. Photo: Joel Washing, CC BY

The Toledo Walleye beat the Fort Wayne Komets 4-2 on Saturday night in Fort Wayne, a second road win in two nights that kept the Walleye perfect on their three-city road trip. The final was confirmed by the Sportradar results service and the ECHL’s official game page.

Toledo set the tone physically and on the shot counter, outshooting Fort Wayne 41-25, according to the ECHL’s official game sheet, which credited Komets goaltender Nathaniel Day with 38 saves in the loss. Marcus Crawford opened the scoring late in the first period and Garrett Van Wyhe doubled the lead early in the second, both goals assisted by Jacob Truscott, according to the game sheet.

Saturday’s win followed the loudest performance of Toledo’s young season. On Friday night in Wheeling, the Walleye rolled past the Nailers 7-1 behind goals from seven different players, the Toledo Walleye reported on the team’s official site. Quinn Preston scored just 34 seconds into the game, Toledo finished with 44 shots and two power-play goals, and goaltender Jonathan Lemieux stopped 26 of 27 shots for his seventh consecutive win, according to the Walleye and the Wheeling Nailers’ game reports.

The Fort Wayne stop carried a measure of payback. The Komets won the teams’ first meeting of the season on opening night in Toledo — the result Toledo’s own game story had flagged as the revenge target for this trip — and the Walleye answered it on the Komets’ ice, in the second game of a trip that began with Friday’s rout and ends Sunday in Indianapolis.

It was a winning Saturday across Toledo sports: earlier in the day, Mynor Strong scored 22 as the Toledo Rockets pulled away at Detroit Mercy, 85-72, giving the city’s hockey and basketball teams a road sweep of their Saturday schedules.

What happens next is the trip’s final leg: Toledo visits the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, looking to close the three-city swing unbeaten before returning to the Huntington Center. Scoring details for Saturday’s game are from the ECHL’s official game page, with the final score confirmed by Sportradar.

Photo: Joel Washing, CC BY