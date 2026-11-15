The Logan County Courthouse in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Logan County voters turned out at 57.41% in the November 3 general election, casting 18,069 ballots out of 31,475 registered voters, according to the unofficial summary results released by the Logan County Board of Elections. All 36 precincts have reported, and the county’s official canvass and certification are still ahead, with Ohio boards required to certify by November 24 under the Secretary of State’s schedule.

Most Logan County voters did not wait for Election Day. Of the 18,069 ballots cast, 9,344 were cast early in person and 1,816 arrived by absentee ballot, the board’s summary shows — more than half the county’s total vote was in before polls opened on November 3 — while 6,909 ballots were cast on Election Day itself. The Logan County Chronicle, reporting from the board’s figures, noted that more than half of the county’s voters took advantage of early in-person voting.

At home, Logan County backed Republicans by wide margins in the statewide races. Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley took 11,856 votes for governor and lieutenant governor to 4,980 for Amy Acton and David Pepper and 939 for Libertarians Don Kissick and James L. Mills, according to the board’s unofficial summary. In the U.S. Senate race, Jon Husted carried the county with 11,929 votes, 66.9% of the total, the Logan County Chronicle reported in its election-night update from the board’s results.

The night was harder on local tax requests. Bellefontaine City Schools’ proposed 1 percent earned income tax levy failed, with 3,250 voters against and 2,009 in favor — about 61.8 percent voting no — according to unofficial totals from the Logan County Board of Elections reported by the Logan County Chronicle.

Countywide, voters also rejected the Logan County commissioners’ five-year renewal of the 0.5 percent sales and use tax, 9,614 against to 8,169 in favor, the Chronicle reported from the board’s totals. The Indian Lake Joint Ambulance District’s 8-mill EMS operating levy request also failed, 1,850 votes against to 1,202 in favor, according to the same unofficial results.

One local request did survive the night: West Liberty’s current expense renewal levy was approved, 381 votes to 346, according to unofficial results reported by the Chronicle — a narrow yes on a ballot where most levy asks, in the Chronicle’s account, did not meet voter approval.

What happens next is the canvass itself: the board will complete its official count, review provisional ballots and any late-arriving eligible absentee ballots under state rules, and certify Logan County’s results by the November 24 deadline. Certified results are then transmitted to the Secretary of State, closing the books on the county’s 2026 general election.