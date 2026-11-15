The College Green at Ohio University in Athens. Photo: Kayura Mendonza, CC BY-SA 3.0

Eleven Ohio University students in Athens have confirmed infections with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, and investigators still do not know where they were exposed. The Athens City-County Health Department and Ohio University announced the updated count in a joint release on Friday, November 13 — up from the four confirmed cases the health department first announced on November 11, according to the university’s OHIO Alerts page and Food Safety News.

Every one of the 11 laboratory-confirmed cases involves a student on the university’s Athens campus, according to the joint release from the health department and the university. The near-tripling of the count in two days has turned a small cluster into the most closely watched public health question in Athens County heading into the final weeks of the fall term.

Dr. Carl Ortman, the Athens City-County health commissioner, said a team is conducting interviews with the affected students to try to determine where they might have been exposed and whether their activities over the past several days overlap in a way that suggests a common source of exposure, according to Food Safety News’ report on the joint release. The university said it will continue to work alongside the health department to investigate the source of the infections.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What is confirmed, from the health department and the university: 11 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, all of them Ohio University students in Athens; the count rose from four cases announced November 11 to 11 announced November 13; and interviews with the students are under way. What is not yet known: the source or sources of exposure, whether the cases are connected to a particular food, venue, or event, and whether more cases will be confirmed as testing continues. Neither the health department nor the university has identified any food or location as a suspected source.

For scale, Bill Marler’s analysis on the Marler Blog noted that Ohio reported 649 STEC cases in all of 2024 — about 5.5 cases per 100,000 residents — while Athens County, with about 62,000 residents, would ordinarily expect only three or four cases in an entire year. Eleven confirmed cases in one campus community in a matter of days is, by that measure, a significant cluster, which is why both the county health department and the university are treating the source investigation as a priority.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, and in a small share of cases can lead to a serious kidney complication. Health officials investigating clusters like this one typically work backward from what patients ate and where they spent time in the days before they became ill, looking for the overlap that points to a single exposure.

The cluster also lands on a campus still in the busiest stretch of its fall calendar. Ohio’s football team returns home to Peden Stadium on Tuesday, November 17, to host Ball State in the Bobcats’ final Tuesday night game of the season, according to Ohio University’s athletics department — one more large campus gathering on the calendar while the health investigation continues. University officials have not announced any changes to campus operations, dining, or events in connection with the cases, and the OHIO Alerts page remains the university’s channel for updates.

The timing adds pressure to the investigation. Thanksgiving falls on November 26, and students will soon leave Athens for hometowns across Ohio and beyond — a calendar reality the Marler Blog flagged in its coverage of the cluster. Identifying a source before that travel wave matters both for students who are still on campus and for the families they will visit.

Ohio University is posting updates on its OHIO Alerts page, which carried the November 13 joint announcement, and the Athens City-County Health Department can be reached at 740-592-4431. Students who develop symptoms consistent with E. coli infection are urged by health officials in announcements like these to seek care and to mention the Athens cluster when they do.

What happens next is the interview work now under way: as epidemiologists compare the students’ recent meals, activities, and movements, the next update from the health department and the university is expected to say either that a common exposure has been identified or that the case count has grown again. NewsForce247 will update this story when that announcement comes.

Photo: Kayura Mendonza, CC BY-SA 3.0