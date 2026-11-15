The Lake County Courthouse in Painesville, Ohio.

Lake County voters turned out at 66.06% in the November 3 general election, casting 107,608 ballots out of 162,901 registered voters, according to the unofficial summary results released by the Lake County Board of Elections. All 163 precincts have reported, and the county’s official canvass and certification are still ahead, with Ohio boards required to certify by November 24 under the Secretary of State’s schedule.

Lake County split its ticket at the top. Amy Acton and David Pepper carried the county for governor and lieutenant governor with 53,646 votes (50.64%) to 48,277 (45.57%) for Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley, and Sherrod Brown led the U.S. Senate race in the county with 51,326 votes (48.45%) to Jon Husted’s 49,617 (46.84%), with Libertarian William Redpath at 3,023 and independent Greg Levy at 1,875, the board’s summary shows.

The rest of the statewide slate ran Republican in Lake County, mostly narrowly: Keith Faber took 51.51% for attorney general, Frank LaRose 53.37% for auditor and Jay Edwards 51.46% for treasurer. The secretary of state’s race was the county’s closest statewide contest — Allison Russo edged Robert Sprague 50,585 votes (48.68%) to 50,313 (48.42%), a margin of 272 votes, with Tom Pruss at 3,005. Lake voters also favored Daniel R. Hawkins (50.92%) and Colleen O’Donnell (50.96%) for the two Ohio Supreme Court seats, David P. Joyce (52.45%) for Congress, and Issue 3, the statewide photo ID constitutional amendment, which passed in the county with 67.62% voting yes.

In the county’s own courthouse races, John T. Plecnik won the full-term commissioner seat with 53,027 votes (51.94%) to Tom Trombley’s 49,073 (48.06%), and Morgan R. McIntosh won the unexpired-term commissioner seat with 52,790 votes (52.15%) to Lisa Lewins’ 48,440 (47.85%). Auditor Christopher A. Galloway was unopposed with 65,245 votes. In the state House races on Lake County ballots, Daniel P. Troy took the 23rd District portion at 55.54% and Jesse Styles led the 57th District portion at 52.63%.

The closest local question was in Mentor, where voters approved the Mentor Exempted Village School District’s additional levy for current expenses by just 171 votes — 15,484 (50.28%) for to 15,313 (49.72%) against, according to the board’s unofficial summary. Kirtland’s renewal levy passed with 63.09% in favor, and Painesville City schools’ proposed income tax passed with 53.77% in favor.

Of the 107,608 ballots cast, 65,469 were cast on Election Day, 23,838 arrived by mail and 18,301 were cast early in person, the summary shows. The unofficial totals do not yet include any provisional ballots, which the board reviews during the official canvass period before certification.

What happens next is the canvass itself: the board will complete its official count, resolve provisional and late-arriving eligible absentee ballots under state rules, and certify the county’s results by the November 24 deadline. Certified results are then transmitted to the Secretary of State, closing the books on Lake County’s 2026 general election.