Calihan Hall in Detroit, where Toledo beat Detroit Mercy 85-72 on Saturday. Photo: Mike Russell, CC BY-SA 3.0

The Toledo Rockets went on the road Saturday and came home with their most complete win of the young season, beating Detroit Mercy 85-72 at Calihan Hall behind 22 points and four steals from Mynor Strong. Toledo led 42-40 at halftime, was up 75-66 with six minutes to play, and closed out a 13-point win — its largest lead of the afternoon — to improve to 2-3.

Strong finished 10-of-21 from the field in a team-high 36 minutes, according to the Sportradar box score, and set the tone on both ends. Jaylan Ouwinga added 18 points and four rebounds, and Sean Jones filled the box score with 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals as the Rockets’ backcourt controlled the game for long stretches, Ball Exclusives reported in its game recap.

Detroit Mercy (0-3) stayed within reach for most of the afternoon behind Ayden Carter’s 12 points and six rebounds and London Maiden’s 10 points, five rebounds and five blocks, but the Titans never retook the lead after halftime. Toledo’s two-point halftime edge grew steadily through the second half, and every Titans push met an answer — usually from Strong, who scored at all three levels and turned defense into offense with his four steals.

The win matters for a Toledo team that has lived on the road in November: the Rockets are 2-2 away from Savage Arena and still looking for their first home win. A week that ends with the football program’s Battle of I-75 game against Bowling Green on Friday — the rivalry week that began Saturday morning with student veterans marching the game ball 24 miles from Bowling Green to Toledo — now includes a confidence-building road result for the basketball team as well.

Around the Mid-American Conference, the early season has already produced statement wins, including Akron’s 65-63 hold on Tulane to stay perfect and stretch its home winning streak to 33. Toledo’s task in the coming weeks is to build the same kind of consistency before conference play arrives: Saturday’s game offered a template, with three players in double figures, a point guard (Jones) who created seven assists against steady ball pressure, and a defense that forced Detroit Mercy to work for everything in the second half.

The second half showed the clearest picture yet of how this Toledo team wants to play. Strong attacked closeouts and got downhill for most of his 10 field goals, Jones kept the offense organized with seven assists against the Titans’ pressure, and Ouwinga’s 18 points gave Toledo a consistent second scorer whenever Detroit Mercy loaded up on Strong. When the Titans cut the margin to single digits midway through the half, Toledo answered with stops and run-outs rather than half-court heroics — the 75-66 lead with six minutes left became 85-72 at the horn, a 10-6 closing stretch built on defense, according to the Ball Exclusives recap.

There is context that makes the result more encouraging than the opponent’s record suggests. Detroit Mercy is winless, but Calihan Hall has never been an easy road stop for Mid-American Conference teams, and Toledo’s own early season has been a study in almosts: a 2-3 record with a 2-2 mark on the road and an 0-1 start at home, per the Ball Exclusives recap. Winning away from home with Jones directing traffic and Ouwinga producing efficiently is exactly the profile the Rockets will need when the MAC schedule tightens in January, and it gives the coaching staff a closing group to build around after five games of experimentation.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What we know: Strong is emerging as Toledo’s go-to scorer, Ouwinga gives the Rockets a second reliable option, and the team’s road form (2-2) is ahead of its home form. What we’re still waiting on: a larger sample. Five games into the season, the rotation is still settling, and one road win over a winless opponent — however clean — is a step, not a verdict.

What happens next is a quick turnaround home: Toledo hosts Robert Morris on Thursday, November 19, at 7 p.m. at Savage Arena, where the Rockets will try to turn Saturday’s road performance into their first home win of the season. Game statistics in this report are from the Sportradar box score, with additional game details reported by Ball Exclusives.

Photo: Mike Russell, CC BY-SA 3.0