Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville.

Jefferson County voters cast 22,467 ballots in the Nov. 3 general election, a turnout of 52.27 percent of the county’s 42,980 registered voters, with all 55 precincts reporting in the unofficial canvass published by the Jefferson County Board of Elections. The results remain unofficial until the board completes its official canvass and certification, which Ohio boards must finish by Nov. 24 under the Secretary of State’s certification schedule.

At the top of the ticket, Jefferson County backed the Republican statewide slate by wide margins. For governor, Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley received 12,970 votes, 59.53 percent, to 7,707 votes, 35.37 percent, for Amy Acton and David Pepper, with Don Kissick and James L. Mills at 1,041 votes, according to the Jefferson County Board of Elections unofficial canvass. For U.S. Senator, Jon Husted received 13,049 votes, 59.00 percent, to 7,680 votes, 34.73 percent, for Sherrod Brown, with William B. Redpath and Greg Levy also on the ballot, the board reported.

The other statewide offices followed the same pattern in Jefferson County. Keith Faber won the county for Attorney General with 13,883 votes, 64.04 percent, to John J. Kulewicz’s 7,795, and Frank LaRose carried the Auditor of State race with 14,422 votes, 65.37 percent, to Annette Blackwell’s 7,640, according to the board’s unofficial canvass. For Treasurer of State, Robert Sprague received 13,564 votes, 61.62 percent, to Allison Russo’s 7,753 and Tom Pruss’s 697, the board reported. The Associated Press county-level results for the U.S. Senate race in Jefferson County match the board’s figures for Husted and Brown.

In the county’s own contested courthouse race, Eric Timmons won the County Commissioner seat with 13,257 votes, 60.26 percent, to Brent G. Nemeth’s 8,741 votes, 39.74 percent, according to the Jefferson County Board of Elections. County Auditor E. J. Conn was unopposed and received 16,233 votes, the board reported.

Jefferson County’s seat is Steubenville, and its 55 precincts stretch from the Ohio River communities of Toronto and Steubenville to the county’s western townships. The unofficial canvass was published on election night, Nov. 3, and the figures in it include absentee ballots counted with the precinct returns, according to the board’s results files.

What happens next is the official canvass: the board reviews provisional and late-arriving eligible absentee ballots, reconciles its precinct records, and certifies the county’s results by Nov. 24 under the statewide schedule, after which the Secretary of State can complete the statewide certification for district and state offices. Until certification, every Jefferson County number in this story is unofficial and can shift by small amounts as the canvass is completed.