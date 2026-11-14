High Street in Columbus, Ohio, near the Ohio State campus. Photo: pasa47, CC BY 2.0

Dog Haus, the Pasadena, California-born chain built on all-beef hot dogs and Black Angus Smashburgers served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls, opened its first Ohio restaurant on Friday, Nov. 13, at 1576 North High Street in Columbus, on the edge of the Ohio State campus, the company announced in a release carried by RestaurantNews.com.

The Columbus location is a restaurant and sports bar with 23 televisions and 24 taps, according to the company’s announcement. Doors opened at 10 a.m. Friday, and the first person in line received a VIP prize pack, while the next 49 guests received free food for future visits and Dog Haus merchandise, the Columbus Navigator reported.

The opening was timed to the football calendar. On Saturday, Nov. 14, the restaurant opened at 7 a.m., five hours before Ohio State’s noon kickoff against Northwestern at Ohio Stadium, and domestic beers were $2 during the game, the Columbus Navigator reported. Former Buckeyes Mike Doss and Mekka Don appeared on Friday evening, with a DJ on site, according to the company’s announcement.

The first week doubles as a fundraiser. From Nov. 13 through Nov. 15, a $3 donation to the Upper Arlington Golden Bear Marching Band earns a free entree with one of the grand-opening coupons the chain handed out around Columbus and campus, the Columbus Navigator reported.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 14, Dog Haus High Street opens at 7 a.m. every day, closing at midnight Monday through Thursday, 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 p.m. on Sundays, according to the company’s announcement.

Dog Haus was founded in Pasadena in 2010 by Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and Andre Vener, and has grown to more than 50 locations across the United States, 614NOW reported. In 2024 the chain welcomed Ohio native Jake Paul as a franchisee and board member, 614NOW reported.

What happens next: the High Street restaurant settles into its daily 7 a.m. opening schedule a short walk from campus, with its first full week of service — and its marching-band fundraiser — running through the weekend, according to the company.

Photo: pasa47, CC BY 2.0